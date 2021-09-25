Birmingham events coming up

(BIRMINGHAM, AL) Live events are coming to Birmingham.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Birmingham:

FREE MASTERMIND How to Magnetically Attract your Ideal Woman in 90 secs BH Birmingham, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: Virtual via Zoom, Birmingham, AL 35203

I help successful single men Master the Art of Magnetic Conversation so that they ultimately Magnetically attract their Ideal Relationship.

Carver Alumni Gathering 2021 Birmingham, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 09:30 PM

Address: 821 2nd Avenue North, Birmingham, AL 35203

On Tuesday, September 28th come party with CARVER HIGH SCHOOL ALUMNI. Enjoy a free dinner buffet, drink specials, and great people!!!

BLK Extravaganza Day Party Birmingham, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Address: 2312 1st Avenue North, Birmingham, AL 35203

Young Black Professionals of Birmingham is proud to present the BLK Extravaganza Day Party! We look forward to mixing and mingling with you!

2021 Ugly Sweater Day 1M 5K 10K 13.1 26.2-Participate from Home Save $5 Birmingham, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Dec 12, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 08:00 PM

Address: Participate from home!, Birmingham, AL 35203

National Ugly Sweater Day is December 19, 2021 and we are celebrating with our seventh annual Ugly Sweater 1 Mile, 5K, 10K, 13.1, 26.2!

GLAM in The "HAM! Holiday Soiree Birmingham, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 10:00 PM

Address: 1901 6th Avenue North, #Suite 3100, Birmingham, AL 35203

The A List Network Group, LLC is happy to announce its first MAJOR event since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. WE ARE EXCITED TO BE BACK