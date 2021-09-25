Birmingham events coming up

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(BIRMINGHAM, AL) Live events are coming to Birmingham.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Birmingham:

FREE MASTERMIND How to Magnetically Attract your Ideal Woman in 90 secs BH

Birmingham, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: Virtual via Zoom, Birmingham, AL 35203

I help successful single men Master the Art of Magnetic Conversation so that they ultimately Magnetically attract their Ideal Relationship.

Carver Alumni Gathering 2021

Birmingham, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 09:30 PM

Address: 821 2nd Avenue North, Birmingham, AL 35203

On Tuesday, September 28th come party with CARVER HIGH SCHOOL ALUMNI. Enjoy a free dinner buffet, drink specials, and great people!!!

BLK Extravaganza Day Party

Birmingham, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Address: 2312 1st Avenue North, Birmingham, AL 35203

Young Black Professionals of Birmingham is proud to present the BLK Extravaganza Day Party! We look forward to mixing and mingling with you!

2021 Ugly Sweater Day 1M 5K 10K 13.1 26.2-Participate from Home Save $5

Birmingham, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Dec 12, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 08:00 PM

Address: Participate from home!, Birmingham, AL 35203

National Ugly Sweater Day is December 19, 2021 and we are celebrating with our seventh annual Ugly Sweater 1 Mile, 5K, 10K, 13.1, 26.2!

GLAM in The "HAM! Holiday Soiree

Birmingham, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 10:00 PM

Address: 1901 6th Avenue North, #Suite 3100, Birmingham, AL 35203

The A List Network Group, LLC is happy to announce its first MAJOR event since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic. WE ARE EXCITED TO BE BACK

wbtw.com

Indoor entertainment center to open at Magnolia Mall in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Tilt Studio, a 100,000 square foot indoor family entertainment center, will be opening in October at the Magnolia Mall in Florence. The new fun center will feature a Jungle themed Laser Tag Arena; Mini Bowling; Two Black Light Mini Golf Courses; Spin Zone Bumper Cars with Flip Zone Cars, Indy Driving Simulator; and a Redemption Center with hundreds of prizes.
