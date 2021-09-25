Omaha calendar: What's coming up

(OMAHA, NE) Live events are lining up on the Omaha calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Omaha:

Afro Swag Magazine Annual Gala Night and 2 Years Anniversary Celebration Omaha, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 07:00 PM

Address: 1901 Howard Street, #Suite #300, Omaha, NE 68102

We are turning 2. Come celebrate with us in the holidays spirit as we honor game changers in the Black Diaspora community of Omaha, Nebraska

Yves Tumor Omaha, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 09:00 PM

Address: 729 North 14th Street, Omaha, NE 68102

Yves Tumor's April 10 show at Slowdown has been postponed.

Dinner Detective Murder Mystery Show Omaha, NE Omaha, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 1616 Dodge Street, Omaha, NE 68102

Join our interactive murder mystery show where everyone is a suspect, including you! Tickets include a 4 course meal, cash bar, & prizes.

David Archuleta Omaha, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Feb 02, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Feb 02, 09:00 PM

Address: 729 North 14 Street, Omaha, NE 68102

Singer/songwriter and American Idol star David Archuleta will bring his OK, All Right tour to Slowdown on May 17.

Trevor Hall Omaha, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Apr 04, 05:45 PM

Ends at: Sun Apr 04, 08:45 PM

Address: 729 North 14 Street, Omaha, NE 68102

Trevor Hall returns to Slowdown with feel-good, breezy tunes on April 27.