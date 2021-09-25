CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Omaha, NE

Omaha calendar: What's coming up

Omaha Today
Omaha Today
 7 days ago

(OMAHA, NE) Live events are lining up on the Omaha calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Omaha:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NYnEl_0c7ubxbX00

Afro Swag Magazine Annual Gala Night and 2 Years Anniversary Celebration

Omaha, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 07:00 PM

Address: 1901 Howard Street, #Suite #300, Omaha, NE 68102

We are turning 2. Come celebrate with us in the holidays spirit as we honor game changers in the Black Diaspora community of Omaha, Nebraska

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ztip1_0c7ubxbX00

Yves Tumor

Omaha, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 09:00 PM

Address: 729 North 14th Street, Omaha, NE 68102

Yves Tumor's April 10 show at Slowdown has been postponed.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25WgVx_0c7ubxbX00

Dinner Detective Murder Mystery Show Omaha, NE

Omaha, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 1616 Dodge Street, Omaha, NE 68102

Join our interactive murder mystery show where everyone is a suspect, including you! Tickets include a 4 course meal, cash bar, & prizes.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vQwnr_0c7ubxbX00

David Archuleta

Omaha, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Feb 02, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Feb 02, 09:00 PM

Address: 729 North 14 Street, Omaha, NE 68102

Singer/songwriter and American Idol star David Archuleta will bring his OK, All Right tour to Slowdown on May 17.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E8uOk_0c7ubxbX00

Trevor Hall

Omaha, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Apr 04, 05:45 PM

Ends at: Sun Apr 04, 08:45 PM

Address: 729 North 14 Street, Omaha, NE 68102

Trevor Hall returns to Slowdown with feel-good, breezy tunes on April 27.

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Trump asks judge to force Twitter to lift ban

Former President Trump is asking a Florida federal judge to force Twitter to restore his account. Trump’s attorneys on Friday filed a motion for preliminary injunction against Twitter and its CEO Jack Dorsey. The filing states that Twitter had been “coerced” into banning Trump. “Coerced by members of the United...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Omaha, NE
Omaha, NE
Government
Fox News

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women's Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird's resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
The Hill

Major oil spill reaches Southern California coast

A major oil spill reach Huntington Beach in Southern California on Saturday, causing an emergency response to protect the region's ecology. Huntington Beach spokesperson Jennifer Carey said the oil spill is believed to have originated from a pipeline that has dumped 126,000 gallons into the waters. “We classify this as...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
The Hill

Fight over Biden agenda looms large over Virginia governor's race

The chaos surrounding President Biden ’s agenda and Congress is threatening to spill into the Virginia governor’s race as Democrats look to defend the governor’s mansion in Richmond. The race is seen as a bellwether for next year’s midterm elections, a likely referendum on President Biden’s first two years in...
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Archuleta
The Hill

'Saturday Night Live' targets Democrats' stalemate in season opener

"Saturday Night Live" kicked off its 47th season by spoofing the Democratic infighting over the bipartisan infrastructure bill. The skit began with President Biden , played by James Austin Johnson in his "SNL" debut, sharing that his summer was "bad." "Not Cuomo bad, but definitely not Afghanistan good," Johnson's Biden...
TV & VIDEOS
Omaha Today

Omaha Today

Omaha, NE
296
Followers
497
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

With Omaha Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy