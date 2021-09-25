Bakersfield events calendar

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(BAKERSFIELD, CA) Live events are coming to Bakersfield.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Bakersfield:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a5XUS_0c7ubwio00

Restore Your Natural Beauty! An IPL Event Focusing on Skin Rejuventation!

Bakersfield, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 1831 Truxtun Avenue, Bakersfield, CA 93301

An IPL Laser Event Focusing On Skin Rejuvenation! Special Reduced Pricing. One Night Only!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ud8CW_0c7ubwio00

BCSD Education Foundation 25th Annual Teddy Bear Picnic Holiday Luncheon

Bakersfield, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Dec 12, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Dec 12, 01:00 PM

Address: 801 Truxtun Avenue, Bakersfield, CA 93301

The annual BCSD Education Foundation Teddy Bear Picnic will again offer an incredible silent auction with one-of-a-kind, hand-crafted gift b

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZarBc_0c7ubwio00

Oktoberfest

Bakersfield, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:30 PM

Address: 1928 19th Street, Bakersfield, CA 93301

Oktoberfest! The Best Festival in Bakersfield with cold beer, hot brats, and the best dressed in the West!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27aP72_0c7ubwio00

Learn to sew: Adult Alterations Workshop

Bakersfield, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Address: 2005 Eye Street, Suite 4, Bakersfield, CA 93301

Come to The Studio and learn to sew! This class will be centered around learning how to use a sewing machine and how to do basic alterations

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LyqrL_0c7ubwio00

Sunday Sound Healing

Bakersfield, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 11:11 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 12:12 PM

Address: 2611 F Street, Bakersfield, CA 93301

Join me on a relaxing sound healing journey to get you re-energized for the new week.

