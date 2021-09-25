Live events coming up in Colorado Springs
(COLORADO SPRINGS, CO) Colorado Springs has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Colorado Springs:
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 AM
Address: 2145 B Street, Colorado Springs, CO 80906
The Legendary Alexis Monroe is coming to DejaVu Showgirls Colorado Springs!
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 04:00 PM
Address: 2886 South Circle Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80906
Join us for the Springs Spring Home Show happening at the Hotel Elegante.
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 11:00 AM
Address: 245 Bear Creek Road, Colorado Springs, CO 80906
Join UpaDowna on this kid-friendly Fall Hike followed by arts & crafts at Bear Creek Nature Center!
