CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado Springs, CO

Live events coming up in Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs News Watch
Colorado Springs News Watch
 7 days ago

(COLORADO SPRINGS, CO) Colorado Springs has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Colorado Springs:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZQDU4_0c7ubvq500

Alexis Monroe @ DeJaVu Showgirls CO Springs

Colorado Springs, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Address: 2145 B Street, Colorado Springs, CO 80906

The Legendary Alexis Monroe is coming to DejaVu Showgirls Colorado Springs!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21t37q_0c7ubvq500

The Springs Spring Home Show

Colorado Springs, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Address: 2886 South Circle Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80906

Join us for the Springs Spring Home Show happening at the Hotel Elegante.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3I1wVk_0c7ubvq500

UpaDowna Little Hikers: Fall Hike

Colorado Springs, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 245 Bear Creek Road, Colorado Springs, CO 80906

Join UpaDowna on this kid-friendly Fall Hike followed by arts & crafts at Bear Creek Nature Center!

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Trump asks judge to force Twitter to lift ban

Former President Trump is asking a Florida federal judge to force Twitter to restore his account. Trump’s attorneys on Friday filed a motion for preliminary injunction against Twitter and its CEO Jack Dorsey. The filing states that Twitter had been “coerced” into banning Trump. “Coerced by members of the United...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
State
Colorado State
Colorado Springs, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Government
Fox News

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women's Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird's resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
The Hill

Major oil spill reaches Southern California coast

A major oil spill reach Huntington Beach in Southern California on Saturday, causing an emergency response to protect the region's ecology. Huntington Beach spokesperson Jennifer Carey said the oil spill is believed to have originated from a pipeline that has dumped 126,000 gallons into the waters. “We classify this as...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
The Hill

Fight over Biden agenda looms large over Virginia governor's race

The chaos surrounding President Biden ’s agenda and Congress is threatening to spill into the Virginia governor’s race as Democrats look to defend the governor’s mansion in Richmond. The race is seen as a bellwether for next year’s midterm elections, a likely referendum on President Biden’s first two years in...
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Stand Up Comedy#Sun Oct 10#Arts Crafts#Bear Creek Nature Center
The Hill

'Saturday Night Live' targets Democrats' stalemate in season opener

"Saturday Night Live" kicked off its 47th season by spoofing the Democratic infighting over the bipartisan infrastructure bill. The skit began with President Biden , played by James Austin Johnson in his "SNL" debut, sharing that his summer was "bad." "Not Cuomo bad, but definitely not Afghanistan good," Johnson's Biden...
TV & VIDEOS
Colorado Springs News Watch

Colorado Springs News Watch

Colorado Springs, CO
432
Followers
495
Post
34K+
Views
ABOUT

With Colorado Springs News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy