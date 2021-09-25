Kansas City calendar: Events coming up

(KANSAS CITY, MO) Kansas City has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Kansas City:

Shipwrecked! with Stevie Cruz

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 1221 Union Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64101

Launch your weekend on the lifted tack with Stevie Cruz's "Shipwrecked" dance party in the front courtyard.

Honky Tonk Tuesday: Lorna Kay's One Night Stand

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 1221 Union Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64101

The dynamic vocals of Lauren Krum and guitar stylings of TJ Klein bring treasured and forgotten country music tunes back to life.

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Address: 920 Baltimore Ave, Kansas City, MO 64105

Saturday Night Fun! You are invited! Meet new people and have fun with friends/loved ones!

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Kansas City, MO 64101

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Yoga with Coach Pegah

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: Kansas City, Kansas City, MO 64101

This Vinyasa flow class focuses on fundamental yoga poses that aid in alignment, strength, balance, and flexibility.