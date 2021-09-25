CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City calendar: Events coming up

Kansas City Digest
 7 days ago

(KANSAS CITY, MO) Kansas City has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Kansas City:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZmWIQ_0c7ubuxM00

Shipwrecked! with Stevie Cruz

Kansas City, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 1221 Union Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64101

Launch your weekend on the lifted tack with Stevie Cruz's "Shipwrecked" dance party in the front courtyard.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y12db_0c7ubuxM00

Honky Tonk Tuesday: Lorna Kay's One Night Stand

Kansas City, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 1221 Union Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64101

The dynamic vocals of Lauren Krum and guitar stylings of TJ Klein bring treasured and forgotten country music tunes back to life.

Wine & Cheese Please! w/ Art, Amuse Bouche, Win Prizes & Adventure!

Kansas City, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Address: 920 Baltimore Ave, Kansas City, MO 64105

Saturday Night Fun! You are invited! Meet new people and have fun with friends/loved ones!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06mES1_0c7ubuxM00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Kansas City, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Kansas City, MO 64101

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SgYML_0c7ubuxM00

Yoga with Coach Pegah

Kansas City, MO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: Kansas City, Kansas City, MO 64101

This Vinyasa flow class focuses on fundamental yoga poses that aid in alignment, strength, balance, and flexibility.

#Dance Party#Make Yourself#Live Events
Kansas City, MO
With Kansas City Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

