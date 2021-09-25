Live events coming up in Buffalo

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
 7 days ago

(BUFFALO, NY) Live events are lining up on the Buffalo calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Buffalo:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D3zio_0c7ubt4d00

Unhinged Witch Release Party

Buffalo, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 60 Niagara Street, Buffalo, NY 14202

Release Party for my debut novel Unhinged Witch: The Unkindness Saga Book#1. This ticket is to guarantee a hardcover book for the signing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q2ghJ_0c7ubt4d00

Buffalo Lit

Buffalo, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:30 AM

Address: 468 Delaware, Buffalo, NY 14202

The story of 5 authors' lives in Buffalo and how the city helped to shape them and their writing as well as how they helped shape the city.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FZo0L_0c7ubt4d00

Yoga with Coach Pegah

Buffalo, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: Buffalo, Buffalo, NY 14201

This Vinyasa flow class focuses on fundamental yoga poses that aid in alignment, strength, balance, and flexibility.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lK8a0_0c7ubt4d00

Halloween Mule & Mimosa Crawl - Buffalo NY

Buffalo, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 204 Allen Street, Buffalo, NY 14201

For the first time, Halloween Mule & Mimosa Crawl comes to Allen Street! Featuring 5 bars, Moscow Mules, Mimosas & High Noon Specials!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WD8Y9_0c7ubt4d00

Stop the Struggle, Reclaim Your Power as a Woman (BUFFALO)

Buffalo, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: BUFFALO, Buffalo, NY 14201

How this Busy Working-Mom FINALLY Banished the B!#ch & Found Her Calm Centre Within WithOUT Spending The Next 50 Years in Therapy

With Buffalo Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

