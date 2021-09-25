Washington events coming soon

(WASHINGTON, DC) Live events are coming to Washington.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Washington:

Louie Vega - Seb Wildblood Washington, DC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 01:00 AM

Address: 645 Florida Ave NW, Washington, DC 20001

Flash welcomes back house music and global dance music royalty, Louie Vega.

Best Place for Bachelorette Party in Washington, DC Washington, DC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Address: 2001 11th St NW, Shaw Neighborhood Corridor, Washington, DC 20001

DC Drag Brunch is DC's best and #1 Drag Brunch LIVE and in person every Saturday. We are not affiliated with any other drag brunch.

Brazilian Food Cooking Class: Spotlight on Bobo de Camarao Washington, DC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Address: 3001 Sherman Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20001

Join this class with Brazilian chef to make authentic Bahian cuisine.

Flash presents: Maya Jane Coles Washington, DC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 01:00 AM

Address: 645 Florida Ave NW, Washington, DC 20001

After hosting her own month-long residency on beatport earlier this year, Maya Jane Coles brings her signature sound to the District.

Christone "Kingfish" Ingram Washington, DC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 600 I St NW, Washington, DC 20001

Christone "Kingfish" Ingram with Ally Venable at Sixth & I