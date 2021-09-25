Washington events coming soon
(WASHINGTON, DC) Live events are coming to Washington.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Washington:
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 01:00 AM
Address: 645 Florida Ave NW, Washington, DC 20001
Flash welcomes back house music and global dance music royalty, Louie Vega.
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:30 AM
Address: 2001 11th St NW, Shaw Neighborhood Corridor, Washington, DC 20001
DC Drag Brunch is DC's best and #1 Drag Brunch LIVE and in person every Saturday. We are not affiliated with any other drag brunch.
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 04:30 PM
Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 PM
Address: 3001 Sherman Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
Join this class with Brazilian chef to make authentic Bahian cuisine.
Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 01:00 AM
Address: 645 Florida Ave NW, Washington, DC 20001
After hosting her own month-long residency on beatport earlier this year, Maya Jane Coles brings her signature sound to the District.
Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 08:00 PM
Address: 600 I St NW, Washington, DC 20001
Christone "Kingfish" Ingram with Ally Venable at Sixth & I
