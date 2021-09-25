Live events Fresno — what’s coming up
(FRESNO, CA) Fresno is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Fresno:
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM
Address: 5 River Park Place West, Fresno, CA 93720
Learn about FPU's North Fresno campus and our Degree Completion programs!
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM
Address: 378 West Fallbrook Avenue, Fresno, CA 93711
Christian David Ministries presents the 2021 Central Valley Choir Fest
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 11:00 AM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 12:00 PM
Address: Online via Zoom, Fresno, CA 93650
How to transform the walls around your heart into boundaries, so you can create thriving intimate relationships?
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM
Address: 7775 North Friant Road, Fresno, CA 93720
Avila's Cancer Fund Presents Our 4Th Annual Chili Cook Off & Salsa Contest
Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Address: Fresno, Fresno, CA 93650
This Vinyasa flow class focuses on fundamental yoga poses that aid in alignment, strength, balance, and flexibility.
Comments / 0