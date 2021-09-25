Live events Fresno — what’s coming up

(FRESNO, CA) Fresno is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Fresno:

Experience FPU North Fresno! Fresno, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 5 River Park Place West, Fresno, CA 93720

Learn about FPU's North Fresno campus and our Degree Completion programs!

Choir Fest 2021 Fresno, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 378 West Fallbrook Avenue, Fresno, CA 93711

Christian David Ministries presents the 2021 Central Valley Choir Fest

The 4 keys to heal your heart and open up to healthy relationships Fresno, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: Online via Zoom, Fresno, CA 93650

How to transform the walls around your heart into boundaries, so you can create thriving intimate relationships?

4th Annual Chili Cook Off Fresno, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 7775 North Friant Road, Fresno, CA 93720

Avila's Cancer Fund Presents Our 4Th Annual Chili Cook Off & Salsa Contest

Yoga with Coach Pegah Fresno, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: Fresno, Fresno, CA 93650

This Vinyasa flow class focuses on fundamental yoga poses that aid in alignment, strength, balance, and flexibility.