Oklahoma City, OK

Oklahoma City calendar: What's coming up

 7 days ago

(OKLAHOMA CITY, OK) Live events are lining up on the Oklahoma City calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Oklahoma City:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fFCVT_0c7ubouE00

The Dinner Detective Murder Mystery Dinner Show - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 1 Park Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK 73102

America’s largest interactive comedy murder mystery dinner theatre show is now playing!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23niPZ_0c7ubouE00

The Sesh: Oct 30th

Oklahoma City, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 722 North Broadway Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK 73102

A hang-out event for OMMA cardholders, connoisseurs, and cannabis brands with the purpose of bringing the community together!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lgWQZ_0c7ubouE00

Fall Yoga and Cleanse with Salt & Water

Oklahoma City, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 629 West Sheridan Avenue, #Suite 101, Oklahoma City, OK 73102

Relax into your weekend as you join us for a 1 hour yoga flow. Enjoy a post class skincare cleanse that will leave you feeling refreshed .

