Oklahoma City calendar: What's coming up

(OKLAHOMA CITY, OK) Live events are lining up on the Oklahoma City calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Oklahoma City:

The Dinner Detective Murder Mystery Dinner Show - Oklahoma City Oklahoma City, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 1 Park Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK 73102

America’s largest interactive comedy murder mystery dinner theatre show is now playing!

The Sesh: Oct 30th Oklahoma City, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 722 North Broadway Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK 73102

A hang-out event for OMMA cardholders, connoisseurs, and cannabis brands with the purpose of bringing the community together!

Fall Yoga and Cleanse with Salt & Water Oklahoma City, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 629 West Sheridan Avenue, #Suite 101, Oklahoma City, OK 73102

Relax into your weekend as you join us for a 1 hour yoga flow. Enjoy a post class skincare cleanse that will leave you feeling refreshed .