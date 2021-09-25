CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Memphis events coming up

Memphis Bulletin
Memphis Bulletin
 7 days ago

(MEMPHIS, TN) Live events are coming to Memphis.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Memphis:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42OzBe_0c7ubn1V00

Dude Perfect - Show Volunteers - Memphis, TN

Memphis, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 191 Beale St., Memphis, TN 38103

Come volunteer on the Dude Perfect tour! Click the "Register" button to the right for more info!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U8C3i_0c7ubn1V00

Mimosa Drag Brunch

Memphis, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 310 Beale Street, Memphis, TN 38103

Come have a delicious brunch while watching one the best drag shows in Memphis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0djvv6_0c7ubn1V00

CWE Brunch & Brushes Halloween Edition

Memphis, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 95 South Main Street, ##105, Memphis, TN 38103

Memphis get excited! Brunch & Brushes is coming to a spot near you. Get ready to paint with Kahdejah Evonne and friends.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TuITS_0c7ubn1V00

THE HALLOWEEN Costume Party

Memphis, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Address: 629 Monroe Avenue, Memphis, TN 38103

THE HALLOWEEN Costume Party hosted by Ayo Entertainment! Saturday 10/30 come turn up in your best costume. You might walk away with some $$$

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fg6Ja_0c7ubn1V00

THE REC Birthday Weekend SNEAKER DAY PARTY

Memphis, TN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Address: 225 South Main Street, Memphis, TN 38103

THE REC is Turning 3 and It's Time To Party!

#Live Events#Sun Oct 10#Ayo Entertainment
