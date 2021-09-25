CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Albuquerque, NM

Live events Albuquerque — what’s coming up

Albuquerque Digest
Albuquerque Digest
 7 days ago

(ALBUQUERQUE, NM) Live events are coming to Albuquerque.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Albuquerque:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06Ko5V_0c7ubm8m00

Microdosing Medicine Coach Training: Shamanism, Curandero & Microdosing

Albuquerque, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 1800 Tingley Drive Southwest, Albuquerque, NM 87102

Plant Medicine Assisted Journey for Certification, Symbolic Literacy and Shamanism, 13 Moons Training for Coaches Overnight Teaching and

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kUFcy_0c7ubm8m00

Art School: Pop -Up Design Fundamentals Workshop

Albuquerque, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Address: 1114 7th Street Northwest, Albuquerque, NM 87102

Join teaching artist Norah Solorzano for this workshop cover the basics of Pop-ups outdoors at Harwood Art Center on Saturday 11/6

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46ClDz_0c7ubm8m00

Uniform + Portrayal of Guilt

Albuquerque, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 407 Central Ave. NW, Albuquerque, NM 87102

Spend Halloween night at Sister with Uniform + Portrayal of Guilt and Body Void!

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Trump asks judge to force Twitter to lift ban

Former President Trump is asking a Florida federal judge to force Twitter to restore his account. Trump’s attorneys on Friday filed a motion for preliminary injunction against Twitter and its CEO Jack Dorsey. The filing states that Twitter had been “coerced” into banning Trump. “Coerced by members of the United...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Government
Fox News

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women's Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird's resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
The Hill

Major oil spill reaches Southern California coast

A major oil spill reach Huntington Beach in Southern California on Saturday, causing an emergency response to protect the region's ecology. Huntington Beach spokesperson Jennifer Carey said the oil spill is believed to have originated from a pipeline that has dumped 126,000 gallons into the waters. “We classify this as...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
The Hill

Fight over Biden agenda looms large over Virginia governor's race

The chaos surrounding President Biden ’s agenda and Congress is threatening to spill into the Virginia governor’s race as Democrats look to defend the governor’s mansion in Richmond. The race is seen as a bellwether for next year’s midterm elections, a likely referendum on President Biden’s first two years in...
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Art Center#Stand Up Comedy#Sun Oct 10
The Hill

'Saturday Night Live' targets Democrats' stalemate in season opener

"Saturday Night Live" kicked off its 47th season by spoofing the Democratic infighting over the bipartisan infrastructure bill. The skit began with President Biden , played by James Austin Johnson in his "SNL" debut, sharing that his summer was "bad." "Not Cuomo bad, but definitely not Afghanistan good," Johnson's Biden...
TV & VIDEOS
Albuquerque Digest

Albuquerque Digest

Albuquerque, NM
358
Followers
458
Post
45K+
Views
ABOUT

With Albuquerque Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy