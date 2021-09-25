Live events Albuquerque — what’s coming up

(ALBUQUERQUE, NM) Live events are coming to Albuquerque.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Albuquerque:

Microdosing Medicine Coach Training: Shamanism, Curandero & Microdosing Albuquerque, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 1800 Tingley Drive Southwest, Albuquerque, NM 87102

Plant Medicine Assisted Journey for Certification, Symbolic Literacy and Shamanism, 13 Moons Training for Coaches Overnight Teaching and

Art School: Pop -Up Design Fundamentals Workshop Albuquerque, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Address: 1114 7th Street Northwest, Albuquerque, NM 87102

Join teaching artist Norah Solorzano for this workshop cover the basics of Pop-ups outdoors at Harwood Art Center on Saturday 11/6

Uniform + Portrayal of Guilt Albuquerque, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 407 Central Ave. NW, Albuquerque, NM 87102

Spend Halloween night at Sister with Uniform + Portrayal of Guilt and Body Void!