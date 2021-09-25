What’s up Tampa: Local events calendar
(TAMPA, FL) Live events are lining up on the Tampa calendar.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Tampa:
Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 02:30 PM
Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 06:30 PM
Address: 1010 North Macinnes Place, Suite 100, Tampa, FL 33602
DON'T MISS THE BUZZ! This annual festival and fundraiser at the Tampa Garden Club celebrates Our 2020 Sustainable Business Award Winners.
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM
Address: 2746 N Florida Ave, Tampa, FL 33602
Join Tampa Succulents for a DIY workshop at Tampa Casita in Seminole Heights! Make a gorgeous Succulent Planter of your choice!
Starts at: Sat Jan 01, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Jan 01, 01:00 PM
Address: 725 South Harbour Island Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33602
You’re invited to join Rainmaker Private Equity and Father of Mine in celebrating the 12th Annual Gasparilla Extravaganza!
Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 05:00 PM
Address: 1910 North Ola Avenue, Tampa, FL 33602
Join us for Trivia Tuesday at Armature Works every 3rd Tuesday of the month!
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:30 PM
Address: 1701 NFRANKLIN ST, Tampa, FL 33602
ROODY ROODBOY AND DARLINE DESCA PERFORMING LIVE SEPTEMBER 25, 2021, AT DUNN'S RIVER ISLAND CAFE, 11154 N 3OTH ST, TAMPA, FLORIDA ,33612.
