Tampa, FL

What’s up Tampa: Local events calendar

Tampa Times
Tampa Times
 7 days ago

(TAMPA, FL) Live events are lining up on the Tampa calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Tampa:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SVjHa_0c7ublG300

14th Annual Sustainable Buzz

Tampa, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 06:30 PM

Address: 1010 North Macinnes Place, Suite 100, Tampa, FL 33602

DON'T MISS THE BUZZ! This annual festival and fundraiser at the Tampa Garden Club celebrates Our 2020 Sustainable Business Award Winners.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xrPGf_0c7ublG300

Tampa Casita DIY Workshop || September 25th, 2021 1-3 PM

Tampa, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 2746 N Florida Ave, Tampa, FL 33602

Join Tampa Succulents for a DIY workshop at Tampa Casita in Seminole Heights! Make a gorgeous Succulent Planter of your choice!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nxTcA_0c7ublG300

12th Annual Gasparilla Extravaganza

Tampa, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jan 01, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jan 01, 01:00 PM

Address: 725 South Harbour Island Boulevard, Tampa, FL 33602

You’re invited to join Rainmaker Private Equity and Father of Mine in celebrating the 12th Annual Gasparilla Extravaganza!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gGFjQ_0c7ublG300

Trivia Tuesday at Armature Works

Tampa, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Address: 1910 North Ola Avenue, Tampa, FL 33602

Join us for Trivia Tuesday at Armature Works every 3rd Tuesday of the month!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DhlHg_0c7ublG300

ROODYROODBOY AND DARLINE DESCA LIVE IN TAMPA, SEPTEMBER 25,2021.

Tampa, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:30 PM

Address: 1701 NFRANKLIN ST, Tampa, FL 33602

ROODY ROODBOY AND DARLINE DESCA PERFORMING LIVE SEPTEMBER 25, 2021, AT DUNN'S RIVER ISLAND CAFE, 11154 N 3OTH ST, TAMPA, FLORIDA ,33612.

