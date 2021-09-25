Live events coming up in Louisville
(LOUISVILLE, KY) Live events are coming to Louisville.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Louisville:
Starts at: Wed Dec 12, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Wed Dec 12, 11:00 AM
Address: 625 South 4th Street, Louisville, KY 40202
A Wizard's Christmas invites you to attend its annual holiday event, with an upcoming look into the new North American Wizarding School.
Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 03:30 PM
Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 05:30 PM
Address: 124 North 1st Street, Louisville, KY 40202
CEO and Author, Kayla, is releasing her first book called The Time Is Now: to overcome, embrace your identity and walk in your purpose
Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 07:30 AM
Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 09:00 AM
Address: 301 South 4th Street, Louisville, KY 40202
Explore Louisville's unique bourbon whiskey history and its influence today through a free "Whiskey Walking Tour" in downtown Louisville, KY
Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 09:00 AM
Address: Room 376, 110 West Chestnut St, Louisville, KY 40202
If your program requires an end of term assessment (NOCTI) please register for a date and time that is convenient for you. If you are unsure, please refer to your syllabus or contact your program coordinator or division chair.
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM
Address: 615 West Main Street, Louisville, KY 40202
The "Flavors of Fall Festival" is a free event featuring family activities, bounce houses, wine tasting, and classic fall flavored foods.
