Live events coming up in Louisville

(LOUISVILLE, KY) Live events are coming to Louisville.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Louisville:

Starts at: Wed Dec 12, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Dec 12, 11:00 AM

Address: 625 South 4th Street, Louisville, KY 40202

A Wizard's Christmas invites you to attend its annual holiday event, with an upcoming look into the new North American Wizarding School.

The Time Is Now book signing/book release Louisville, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 05:30 PM

Address: 124 North 1st Street, Louisville, KY 40202

CEO and Author, Kayla, is releasing her first book called The Time Is Now: to overcome, embrace your identity and walk in your purpose

2021 Whiskey Walking Tours Louisville, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 301 South 4th Street, Louisville, KY 40202

Explore Louisville's unique bourbon whiskey history and its influence today through a free "Whiskey Walking Tour" in downtown Louisville, KY

Downtown Campus NOCTI Louisville, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Nov 11, 09:00 AM

Address: Room 376, 110 West Chestnut St, Louisville, KY 40202

If your program requires an end of term assessment (NOCTI) please register for a date and time that is convenient for you. If you are unsure, please refer to your syllabus or contact your program coordinator or division chair.

Flavors of Fall Festival Louisville, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 615 West Main Street, Louisville, KY 40202

The "Flavors of Fall Festival" is a free event featuring family activities, bounce houses, wine tasting, and classic fall flavored foods.