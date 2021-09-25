Columbus events calendar

(COLUMBUS, OH) Columbus is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Columbus:

Solutions for Stress! FREE Community Wellness Dinner & Workshop Columbus, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: 510B High Street, Worthington, OH 43085

Attend a FREE talk where we will discuss Solutions for Stress with your local Chiropractor - Get all your questions answered!

Fall Fundraiser at J&D’s Place Worthington, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:30 PM

It’s a Buckeye style fundraiser! Come out to J&D’s Place in Worthington for a pregame performance, watch the game and enjoy a NACHO style halftime show! 🎶🎺🎷🥁 We’re raising money to help our...

WEEK 4 – Reflexology Certification Class Worthington, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 6300 Proprietors Rd, Worthington, OH

Reflexology Hand and Foot Certification Class. This class is two days, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. each day with breaks and 1 hour for lunch. **Class dates are subject to change.

All Disabilities Fall Festival Columbus, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 200 Hutchinson Avenue, Columbus, OH 43235

We are bringing you the 2021 All Disabilities Fall Festival.

Jumping Into Samba! Worthington, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 04:45 PM

Address: 402 E Wilson Bridge Rd ste a, Worthington, OH

Jump into Samba with Kelsey at the Crystal Ballroom Dance Center! This 6 week class series will help you improve your Samba for social dancing! Pop in to any of our classes on Thursday nights ...