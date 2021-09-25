CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbus, OH

Columbus events calendar

Columbus News Alert
Columbus News Alert
 7 days ago

(COLUMBUS, OH) Columbus is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Columbus:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oYhBs_0c7ubibs00

Solutions for Stress! FREE Community Wellness Dinner & Workshop

Columbus, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: 510B High Street, Worthington, OH 43085

Attend a FREE talk where we will discuss Solutions for Stress with your local Chiropractor - Get all your questions answered!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=483uTH_0c7ubibs00

Fall Fundraiser at J&D’s Place

Worthington, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:30 PM

It’s a Buckeye style fundraiser! Come out to J&D’s Place in Worthington for a pregame performance, watch the game and enjoy a NACHO style halftime show! 🎶🎺🎷🥁 We’re raising money to help our...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CzFHr_0c7ubibs00

WEEK 4 – Reflexology Certification Class

Worthington, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 6300 Proprietors Rd, Worthington, OH

Reflexology Hand and Foot Certification Class. This class is two days, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. each day with breaks and 1 hour for lunch. **Class dates are subject to change.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VCWUO_0c7ubibs00

All Disabilities Fall Festival

Columbus, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 200 Hutchinson Avenue, Columbus, OH 43235

We are bringing you the 2021 All Disabilities Fall Festival.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g4QxL_0c7ubibs00

Jumping Into Samba!

Worthington, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 04:45 PM

Address: 402 E Wilson Bridge Rd ste a, Worthington, OH

Jump into Samba with Kelsey at the Crystal Ballroom Dance Center! This 6 week class series will help you improve your Samba for social dancing! Pop in to any of our classes on Thursday nights ...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Trump asks judge to force Twitter to lift ban

Former President Trump is asking a Florida federal judge to force Twitter to restore his account. Trump’s attorneys on Friday filed a motion for preliminary injunction against Twitter and its CEO Jack Dorsey. The filing states that Twitter had been “coerced” into banning Trump. “Coerced by members of the United...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Worthington, OH
Government
City
Columbus, OH
City
Worthington, OH
Columbus, OH
Government
Fox News

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women's Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird's resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
The Hill

Major oil spill reaches Southern California coast

A major oil spill reach Huntington Beach in Southern California on Saturday, causing an emergency response to protect the region's ecology. Huntington Beach spokesperson Jennifer Carey said the oil spill is believed to have originated from a pipeline that has dumped 126,000 gallons into the waters. “We classify this as...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
The Hill

Fight over Biden agenda looms large over Virginia governor's race

The chaos surrounding President Biden ’s agenda and Congress is threatening to spill into the Virginia governor’s race as Democrats look to defend the governor’s mansion in Richmond. The race is seen as a bellwether for next year’s midterm elections, a likely referendum on President Biden’s first two years in...
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ballroom Dance#Social Dancing#Live Events#Solutions For Stress#J D#Nacho
The Hill

'Saturday Night Live' targets Democrats' stalemate in season opener

"Saturday Night Live" kicked off its 47th season by spoofing the Democratic infighting over the bipartisan infrastructure bill. The skit began with President Biden , played by James Austin Johnson in his "SNL" debut, sharing that his summer was "bad." "Not Cuomo bad, but definitely not Afghanistan good," Johnson's Biden...
TV & VIDEOS
Columbus News Alert

Columbus News Alert

Columbus, OH
417
Followers
528
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

With Columbus News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy