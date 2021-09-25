Coming soon: Sacramento events
(SACRAMENTO, CA) Sacramento has a full slate of live events coming up.
With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Sacramento area:
Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 11:30 PM
Address: 1517 21st Street, Sacramento, CA 95811
Nekromantix performs live inside Holy Diver with special guests The Delta Bombers and Volk
Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 11:30 PM
Address: 1517 21st Street, Sacramento, CA 95811
Warish LIVE inside Holy Diver with special guests DEATHCHANT and Addalemon
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM
Address: 1400 S Street, #100, Sacramento, CA 95811
Our popular bicycle ride showcasing the latest in architectural design and development in Sacramento!
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 10:30 PM
Address: 1517 21st Street, Sacramento, CA 95811
Grayscale performs live with special guests Girlfriends , Cemetery Sun , & Young Culture
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 11:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 12:00 PM
Address: 1300 R Street, Sacramento, CA 95811
Come show you are thankful this season as we make our own Thanksgiving Centerpieces
Comments / 0