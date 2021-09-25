Coming soon: Sacramento events

(SACRAMENTO, CA) Sacramento has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Sacramento area:

Nekromantix Sacramento, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 11:30 PM

Address: 1517 21st Street, Sacramento, CA 95811

Nekromantix performs live inside Holy Diver with special guests The Delta Bombers and Volk

Warish Sacramento, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 11:30 PM

Address: 1517 21st Street, Sacramento, CA 95811

Warish LIVE inside Holy Diver with special guests DEATHCHANT and Addalemon

Tour d'Architecture Bike Ride (Experience Architecture 2021) Sacramento, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 1400 S Street, #100, Sacramento, CA 95811

Our popular bicycle ride showcasing the latest in architectural design and development in Sacramento!

Grayscale Sacramento, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 10:30 PM

Address: 1517 21st Street, Sacramento, CA 95811

Grayscale performs live with special guests Girlfriends , Cemetery Sun , & Young Culture

Thankful of Phools Sacramento, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 12:00 PM

Address: 1300 R Street, Sacramento, CA 95811

Come show you are thankful this season as we make our own Thanksgiving Centerpieces