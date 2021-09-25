CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sacramento, CA

Coming soon: Sacramento events

Sacramento News Watch
Sacramento News Watch
 7 days ago

(SACRAMENTO, CA) Sacramento has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Sacramento area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31sd2O_0c7ubgqQ00

Nekromantix

Sacramento, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Nov 11, 11:30 PM

Address: 1517 21st Street, Sacramento, CA 95811

Nekromantix performs live inside Holy Diver with special guests The Delta Bombers and Volk

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e0vG7_0c7ubgqQ00

Warish

Sacramento, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 11:30 PM

Address: 1517 21st Street, Sacramento, CA 95811

Warish LIVE inside Holy Diver with special guests DEATHCHANT and Addalemon

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cGxC7_0c7ubgqQ00

Tour d'Architecture Bike Ride (Experience Architecture 2021)

Sacramento, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 1400 S Street, #100, Sacramento, CA 95811

Our popular bicycle ride showcasing the latest in architectural design and development in Sacramento!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33aDXe_0c7ubgqQ00

Grayscale

Sacramento, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 10:30 PM

Address: 1517 21st Street, Sacramento, CA 95811

Grayscale performs live with special guests Girlfriends , Cemetery Sun , & Young Culture

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jh3Fs_0c7ubgqQ00

Thankful of Phools

Sacramento, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 12:00 PM

Address: 1300 R Street, Sacramento, CA 95811

Come show you are thankful this season as we make our own Thanksgiving Centerpieces

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Trump asks judge to force Twitter to lift ban

Former President Trump is asking a Florida federal judge to force Twitter to restore his account. Trump’s attorneys on Friday filed a motion for preliminary injunction against Twitter and its CEO Jack Dorsey. The filing states that Twitter had been “coerced” into banning Trump. “Coerced by members of the United...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sacramento, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Sacramento, CA
Fox News

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women's Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird's resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
The Hill

Major oil spill reaches Southern California coast

A major oil spill reach Huntington Beach in Southern California on Saturday, causing an emergency response to protect the region's ecology. Huntington Beach spokesperson Jennifer Carey said the oil spill is believed to have originated from a pipeline that has dumped 126,000 gallons into the waters. “We classify this as...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
The Hill

Fight over Biden agenda looms large over Virginia governor's race

The chaos surrounding President Biden ’s agenda and Congress is threatening to spill into the Virginia governor’s race as Democrats look to defend the governor’s mansion in Richmond. The race is seen as a bellwether for next year’s midterm elections, a likely referendum on President Biden’s first two years in...
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Nekromantix#The Delta Bombers#Sun Nov 11
The Hill

'Saturday Night Live' targets Democrats' stalemate in season opener

"Saturday Night Live" kicked off its 47th season by spoofing the Democratic infighting over the bipartisan infrastructure bill. The skit began with President Biden , played by James Austin Johnson in his "SNL" debut, sharing that his summer was "bad." "Not Cuomo bad, but definitely not Afghanistan good," Johnson's Biden...
TV & VIDEOS
Sacramento News Watch

Sacramento News Watch

Sacramento, CA
433
Followers
498
Post
28K+
Views
ABOUT

With Sacramento News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy