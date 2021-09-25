Cincinnati events coming up

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

(CINCINNATI, OH) Cincinnati has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Cincinnati:

Tacos N' Tequila Crawl | Cincinnati, OH - Bar Crawl LIVE!

Cincinnati, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat May 05, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat May 05, 06:00 PM

Address: The Banks, Cincinnati, OH 45202

Cincinnati, The Annual Tacos N' Tequila Crawl Returns On May 7, 2022! Register now and let's go taco'd!

In Her Voice 2021

Cincinnati, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 1322 Sycamore Street, Cincinnati, OH 45202

A Celebration of Black Women's Voices presented by Queens Village and Underworld Jazz Festival

Collegium Spring Concert: All the Single Ladies | Baroque Nuns of Italy

Cincinnati, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun May 05, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun May 05, 03:00 PM

Address: 318 East Fourth Street, Cincinnati, OH 45202

Collegium Cincinnati performs a concert of vocal and instrumental chamber music written by cloistered nuns in Italy during the early Baroque

Queens Village & BBF Present: Trapercize !

Cincinnati, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Address: 1322 Sycamore Street, Cincinnati, OH 45202

Join Building Better Futures (BBF) & Queens Village for a high-energy FREE exercise class at Ziegler Park that tailors to Black moms.

UJIMA 20 years of Service Celebration

Cincinnati, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Apr 04, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Fri Apr 04, 06:00 PM

Address: 100 East Court Street, Cincinnati, OH 45202

I am celebrating 20 years of community service through the release of a digital portfolio of sounds, images, and music.

