Milwaukee events coming up
(MILWAUKEE, WI) Live events are lining up on the Milwaukee calendar.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Milwaukee:
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 03:30 PM
Address: 750 North Lincoln Memorial Drive, Milwaukee, WI 53202
Join us for a panel discussion on sleep and PTSD.
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 PM
Address: 108 East Wells Street, Milwaukee, WI 53202
Join us in the Stackner Cabaret for great Trivia, drink specials, delicious apps, and your chance to win some fantastic prizes!
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 AM
Address: 618 North Water Street, Milwaukee, WI 53202
City roast is a roasting Competition where the winner receives $1000 and the City Roast Belt this is a event you don’t want to miss
Starts at: Fri Feb 02, 06:30 AM
Ends at: Fri Feb 02, 02:30 PM
Address: 309 N Water St #430, Milwaukee, WI 53202
EO Accelerator Program: To empower entrepreneurs with the tools, community and accountability to aggressively grow and master their business
Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 06:30 AM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 07:30 AM
Address: 2220 N. Terrace Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53202
Yoga on the Terrace is back for summer 2021. Get your Sunday mornings started overlooking Lake Michigan with yoga instruction.
