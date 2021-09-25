CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee events coming up

Milwaukee Dispatch
Milwaukee Dispatch
 7 days ago

(MILWAUKEE, WI) Live events are lining up on the Milwaukee calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Milwaukee:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=044hbT_0c7ubcJW00

Sleep & PTSD

Milwaukee, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 750 North Lincoln Memorial Drive, Milwaukee, WI 53202

Join us for a panel discussion on sleep and PTSD.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vayUm_0c7ubcJW00

"Steel Magnolias" Trivia Night

Milwaukee, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 108 East Wells Street, Milwaukee, WI 53202

Join us in the Stackner Cabaret for great Trivia, drink specials, delicious apps, and your chance to win some fantastic prizes!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y1YPY_0c7ubcJW00

City Roast Competition

Milwaukee, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Address: 618 North Water Street, Milwaukee, WI 53202

City roast is a roasting Competition where the winner receives $1000 and the City Roast Belt this is a event you don’t want to miss

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2neeSK_0c7ubcJW00

EO EVENT: People Day-Be a Magnet for A-players Who Are Dedicated to Results

Milwaukee, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Feb 02, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Feb 02, 02:30 PM

Address: 309 N Water St #430, Milwaukee, WI 53202

EO Accelerator Program: To empower entrepreneurs with the tools, community and accountability to aggressively grow and master their business

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LiUsf_0c7ubcJW00

Yoga on the Terrace

Milwaukee, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 07:30 AM

Address: 2220 N. Terrace Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53202

Yoga on the Terrace is back for summer 2021. Get your Sunday mornings started overlooking Lake Michigan with yoga instruction.

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Trump asks judge to force Twitter to lift ban

Former President Trump is asking a Florida federal judge to force Twitter to restore his account. Trump’s attorneys on Friday filed a motion for preliminary injunction against Twitter and its CEO Jack Dorsey. The filing states that Twitter had been “coerced” into banning Trump. “Coerced by members of the United...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Government
Milwaukee, WI
Government
City
Milwaukee, WI
Fox News

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women's Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird's resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
The Hill

Major oil spill reaches Southern California coast

A major oil spill reach Huntington Beach in Southern California on Saturday, causing an emergency response to protect the region's ecology. Huntington Beach spokesperson Jennifer Carey said the oil spill is believed to have originated from a pipeline that has dumped 126,000 gallons into the waters. “We classify this as...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
The Hill

Fight over Biden agenda looms large over Virginia governor's race

The chaos surrounding President Biden ’s agenda and Congress is threatening to spill into the Virginia governor’s race as Democrats look to defend the governor’s mansion in Richmond. The race is seen as a bellwether for next year’s midterm elections, a likely referendum on President Biden’s first two years in...
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Michigan
The Hill

'Saturday Night Live' targets Democrats' stalemate in season opener

"Saturday Night Live" kicked off its 47th season by spoofing the Democratic infighting over the bipartisan infrastructure bill. The skit began with President Biden , played by James Austin Johnson in his "SNL" debut, sharing that his summer was "bad." "Not Cuomo bad, but definitely not Afghanistan good," Johnson's Biden...
TV & VIDEOS
Milwaukee Dispatch

Milwaukee Dispatch

Milwaukee, WI
307
Followers
525
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

With Milwaukee Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy