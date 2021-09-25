Milwaukee events coming up

(MILWAUKEE, WI) Live events are lining up on the Milwaukee calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Milwaukee:

Sleep & PTSD Milwaukee, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 03:30 PM

Address: 750 North Lincoln Memorial Drive, Milwaukee, WI 53202

Join us for a panel discussion on sleep and PTSD.

"Steel Magnolias" Trivia Night Milwaukee, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 108 East Wells Street, Milwaukee, WI 53202

Join us in the Stackner Cabaret for great Trivia, drink specials, delicious apps, and your chance to win some fantastic prizes!

City Roast Competition Milwaukee, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Address: 618 North Water Street, Milwaukee, WI 53202

City roast is a roasting Competition where the winner receives $1000 and the City Roast Belt this is a event you don’t want to miss

EO EVENT: People Day-Be a Magnet for A-players Who Are Dedicated to Results Milwaukee, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Feb 02, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Feb 02, 02:30 PM

Address: 309 N Water St #430, Milwaukee, WI 53202

EO Accelerator Program: To empower entrepreneurs with the tools, community and accountability to aggressively grow and master their business

Yoga on the Terrace Milwaukee, WI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 07:30 AM

Address: 2220 N. Terrace Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53202

Yoga on the Terrace is back for summer 2021. Get your Sunday mornings started overlooking Lake Michigan with yoga instruction.