Jacksonville, FL

What’s up Jacksonville: Local events calendar

Jacksonville News Alert
 7 days ago

(JACKSONVILLE, FL) Live events are coming to Jacksonville.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Jacksonville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GwAxz_0c7ubaY400

50 First Dates / Speed Dating Event

Jacksonville, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 315 East Bay Street, Jacksonville, FL 32202

If your SINGLE/ITS COMPLICATED and ready to mingle TAP IN!!!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x9I6f_0c7ubaY400

Be My Neighbor Day - December 4, 2021

Jacksonville, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 12:00 PM

Address: 100 Festival Park Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32202

Join WJCT Public Media for a fun-filled festival celebrating Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood and learning how to be a caring neighbor!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21ONe5_0c7ubaY400

Saturday Night - TREEHOUSE EDITION at Myth Nightclub | Saturday 09.25.21

Jacksonville, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Address: 333 East Bay Street, Jacksonville, FL 32202

Saturday Night - TREEHOUSE EDITION at Myth Nightclub | Saturday 09.25.21

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cw94G_0c7ubaY400

MOCA Movie Night: The Florida Project (2017)

Jacksonville, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 03:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 05:30 PM

Address: 333 North Laura Street, Jacksonville, FL 32202

Join us for an evening of inspiring film as we present monthly screenings connecting to the themes and ideas of our current exhibitions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uXZFI_0c7ubaY400

Free Tools To Quit Tobacco Cessation Class in Duval County

Jacksonville, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 221 Riverside Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32202

Get a free 4-week supply of nicotine patches, gum, and lozenges. A variety of options are available, call to find a class TODAY!

ABOUT

With Jacksonville News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

