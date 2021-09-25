What’s up Jacksonville: Local events calendar
(JACKSONVILLE, FL) Live events are coming to Jacksonville.
With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Jacksonville:
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Address: 315 East Bay Street, Jacksonville, FL 32202
If your SINGLE/ITS COMPLICATED and ready to mingle TAP IN!!!
Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 12:00 PM
Address: 100 Festival Park Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32202
Join WJCT Public Media for a fun-filled festival celebrating Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood and learning how to be a caring neighbor!
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 PM
Address: 333 East Bay Street, Jacksonville, FL 32202
Saturday Night - TREEHOUSE EDITION at Myth Nightclub | Saturday 09.25.21
Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 03:30 PM
Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 05:30 PM
Address: 333 North Laura Street, Jacksonville, FL 32202
Join us for an evening of inspiring film as we present monthly screenings connecting to the themes and ideas of our current exhibitions.
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM
Address: 221 Riverside Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32202
Get a free 4-week supply of nicotine patches, gum, and lozenges. A variety of options are available, call to find a class TODAY!
