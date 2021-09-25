Orlando events coming soon

(ORLANDO, FL) Live events are lining up on the Orlando calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Orlando area:

White Claw Wednesdays | Unlimited White Claw | Latitudes Downtown Orlando Orlando, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 33 West Church Street, Orlando, FL 32801

No laws when drinking claws! Join us for White Claw Wednesday every week, Latitudes is the place to be for midweek happy hour.

JuxJu & AKMaui Opening For Maxo Kream Live Orlando, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 37 West Pine Street, Orlando, FL 32801

Pop Out With The City, JuxJu & AKMaui +more Supporting Maxo Kream Live In Florida!

Urban Knights & Orange County Vision 2050 Collaboration Orlando, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 500 West Livingston Street, Orlando, FL 32801

Orange County Planning Division is collaborating with Urban Knights for Vision 2050's new Land Development Code. Join us for this workshop!

Golden Gals Live: Cheesecake and Cheer Orlando, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Dec 12, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Dec 12, 08:00 PM

Address: 100 S. Eola Drive, Suite 100, Orlando, FL 32801

An all NEW holiday tradition! Blanche, Rose, Dorothy and Sophia deck the halls with Cheesecake & Cheer!

Armor For Sleep Orlando, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Dec 12, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 06:00 PM

Address: 46 N Orange Ave., Orlando, FL 32801

Armor For Sleep w/ guests Never Loved and Silence of You