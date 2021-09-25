CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Indianapolis calendar: Events coming up

Indianapolis Bulletin
Indianapolis Bulletin
 7 days ago

(INDIANAPOLIS, IN) Live events are lining up on the Indianapolis calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Indianapolis:

A Night To Wine And Dine Dominant Women

Indianapolis, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jan 01, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jan 01, 07:00 PM

Address: 1234 n Ewing street, Indianapolis, IN 46201

Quarterly gathering for dominant woman to enjoy each other's company.

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Indianapolis, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Indianapolis, IN 46201

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Gospel Sundays featuring Schawayna Raie

Indianapolis, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 2127 East 10th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46201

Schawayna Raie presents Gospel Sundays at The Mad Griddle with a variety of clean Performances (singing, comedy, spoken word, music, karaoke

BLACK COUPLE GETAWAYS PAINT & SIP INDIANAPOLIS

Indianapolis, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 2301East 10th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46201

BCG COUPLES PAINT & SIP INDIANAPOLIS Come Meet FUN Couples in for a wonderful night of Painting, Sipping, Great Music and Socializing!

Sunday Joy Brunch | Indianapolis, IN

Indianapolis, IN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 1411 Roosevelt Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46201

Looking to connect with more positive people? Want an uplifting community? Join us for Sunday Joy!

Indianapolis Bulletin

Indianapolis Bulletin

Indianapolis, IN
ABOUT

With Indianapolis Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

