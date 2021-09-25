Tucson events coming up

(TUCSON, AZ) Live events are coming to Tucson.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Tucson:

Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons Tucson, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jan 01, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Jan 01, 10:00 PM

Address: 260 South Church, Tucson, AZ 85701

Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons coming to Tucson in January 2022!

Angels & Demons Tucson, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 AM

Address: 31 East Toole Avenue, Tucson, AZ 85701

18+ Costume themed party! Dress up recommended! House music and sub house genres! AMAZING Local talent and a full production!

shame Tucson, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Feb 02, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Feb 02, 09:30 PM

Address: 311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701

Explosive English post-punk outfit shame are back on the Club stage.

Deeper Graves Tucson, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Dec 12, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Dec 12, 09:00 PM

Address: 311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701

Metro Detroit post-rock shoegaze outfit, Deeper Graves, visits the Club stage with support from Suicide Forest.

Inner Wave Tucson, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Feb 02, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Feb 02, 10:00 PM

Address: 311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701

LA-based indie rock group Inner Wave visit the Club Congress stage.