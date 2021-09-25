Austin events calendar

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
 7 days ago

(AUSTIN, TX) Austin is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Austin:

The ESB MACC Presents: AMULETOS by Luis Guerra

Austin, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 600 River Street, Austin, TX 78701

Amuletos: Early and Latest Paintings by Luis Guerra @ the E.S.B. Mexican American Cultural Center

3rd Annual 12 Bars of Christmas Crawl® - Austin

Austin, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 06:00 PM

Address: 317 East 6th Street, Austin, TX 78701

The 3rd Annual 12 Bars of Christmas Crawl® is coming to town Saturday December 11th, 2021! It's the most wonderful crawl of the year!

Online Class - When to Worry About Your Baby?

Austin, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 301 West 2nd Street, Austin, TX 78701

When to worry (and not to worry) about your new baby

After Hours Comedy @ BuckShot

Austin, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 09:30 PM

Address: 422 East 6th Street, Austin, TX 78701

Tuesdays means it's After Hours Comedy @ BuckShot - FREE Show

RuPaul’s JAIDA ESSENCE HALL @ Oilcan Harry’s - 7PM - Sept 26th!

Austin, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 211 West 4th Street, Austin, TX 78701

Oilcan Harry’s welcomes RuPaul’s JAIDA ESSENCE HALL to perform with our hugely talented local drag casts. JAIDA will offer a Meet & Greet!

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Austin Post

Austin Post

ABOUT

With Austin Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

