Austin events calendar

(AUSTIN, TX) Austin is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Austin:

The ESB MACC Presents: AMULETOS by Luis Guerra Austin, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 600 River Street, Austin, TX 78701

Amuletos: Early and Latest Paintings by Luis Guerra @ the E.S.B. Mexican American Cultural Center

3rd Annual 12 Bars of Christmas Crawl® - Austin Austin, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 06:00 PM

Address: 317 East 6th Street, Austin, TX 78701

The 3rd Annual 12 Bars of Christmas Crawl® is coming to town Saturday December 11th, 2021! It's the most wonderful crawl of the year!

Online Class - When to Worry About Your Baby? Austin, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 301 West 2nd Street, Austin, TX 78701

When to worry (and not to worry) about your new baby

After Hours Comedy @ BuckShot Austin, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 09:30 PM

Address: 422 East 6th Street, Austin, TX 78701

Tuesdays means it's After Hours Comedy @ BuckShot - FREE Show

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 211 West 4th Street, Austin, TX 78701

Oilcan Harry’s welcomes RuPaul’s JAIDA ESSENCE HALL to perform with our hugely talented local drag casts. JAIDA will offer a Meet & Greet!