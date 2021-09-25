Austin events calendar
(AUSTIN, TX) Austin is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Austin:
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM
Address: 600 River Street, Austin, TX 78701
Amuletos: Early and Latest Paintings by Luis Guerra @ the E.S.B. Mexican American Cultural Center
Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 06:00 PM
Address: 317 East 6th Street, Austin, TX 78701
The 3rd Annual 12 Bars of Christmas Crawl® is coming to town Saturday December 11th, 2021! It's the most wonderful crawl of the year!
Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Address: 301 West 2nd Street, Austin, TX 78701
When to worry (and not to worry) about your new baby
Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 08:30 PM
Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 09:30 PM
Address: 422 East 6th Street, Austin, TX 78701
Tuesdays means it's After Hours Comedy @ BuckShot - FREE Show
Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 06:30 PM
Address: 211 West 4th Street, Austin, TX 78701
Oilcan Harry’s welcomes RuPaul’s JAIDA ESSENCE HALL to perform with our hugely talented local drag casts. JAIDA will offer a Meet & Greet!
Comments / 0