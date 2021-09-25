Coming soon: Miami events

(MIAMI, FL) Live events are coming to Miami.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Miami area:

EBONICS VOLUME 3 Miami, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 920 NW 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33136, Miami, FL 33136

EBONICS is an art & music showcase based around self expression and the appreciation of our diversity sharing lingo, style, & perspective.

Beyond Breath - An Introduction to SKY Breath Meditation - Miami Miami, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:15 PM

Address: (zoom link will be emailed soon), Miami, FL 33101

Discover the power of your breath to relieve stress, ease anxiety and calm your mind in a free LIVE and interactive session.

Webinar-Microsoft Azure Administrator Master Class Miami, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 155 4th street, Miami, FL 33101

complimentary Instructor-led Virtual session that is designed to provide an official introduction to the Microsoft Azure Administrator role.

Hacker Nation at StartUP FIU Miami, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 11200 SW 8th Street, MARC 3rd Floor, Miami, FL 33199

Join us every Wednesday at 11:30 am at StartUP FIU or via Zoom!

At Last, Dr. Reveals The Secrets to Long Term Weight Loss!-Miami Miami, FL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: Virtual Via Zoom, Miami, FL 33101

Discover “The Six Elements” to Safely and Permanently Lose Weight Without Spending Hours In The Gym Or Giving Up Your Favorite food!!