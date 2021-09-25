Coming soon: Denver events

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(DENVER, CO) Live events are lining up on the Denver calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Denver area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gjzRS_0c7ub87500

Colorado Convention Center Public Art Tour

Denver, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 01:30 PM

Address: 700 14th Street, Denver, CO 80202

The artworks in the Colorado Convention Center illuminate our state's history as well as its natural beauty.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J1g74_0c7ub87500

I Love the 90's Bash Bar Crawl - Denver

Denver, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Apr 04, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Apr 04, 09:00 PM

Address: 1920 Market Street, Denver, CO 80202

Alright stop, collaborate and listen!! The I Love the 90's Bash bar crawl is Saturday April 23rd, 2022! Let's go back to the 90s!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kKaLC_0c7ub87500

11th Annual 1940s White Christmas Ball

Denver, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 10:59 PM

Address: 650 15th Street, Denver, CO 80202

Step back in time this Christmas for an unforgettably magical 40s and 50s holiday party!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EjNNj_0c7ub87500

Into the AM presents: Welcome to the Jungle

Denver, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Address: 1801 Wynkoop St, Denver, CO 80202

Welcome to the Jungle: an exclusive Halloween jungle theme'd party fueled by music, drinks, and dancing

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0loEzD_0c7ub87500

Faded Comedy

Denver, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:30 PM

Address: 1624 Market Street, Denver, CO 80202

Faded Comedy is a new kind of comedy experience highlighting a diverse lineup of the best up and coming headliners from across the country.

Learn More

