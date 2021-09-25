San Diego events coming up

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(SAN DIEGO, CA) Live events are coming to San Diego.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the San Diego area:

"Enchanted Forest" • Hard Rock Rooftop Halloween Costume Party!

San Diego, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Address: 207 Fifth Avenue, San Diego, CA 92101

Hard Rock Hotel x Eventvibe Present "Enchanted Forest " Rooftop Halloween Costume Party

OSOCITY LIVE IN CONCERT

San Diego, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 02:00 AM

Address: 840 5TH Ave, Ste 100, San Diego, CA 92101

OSOCITY NATION let's get wavy with OSO for his first time in San Diego, California!!!

Ballin By The Bay 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament

San Diego, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 200 Marina Park Way, San Diego, CA 92101

A charity fundraising basketball tournament with a cash prize of $1K. There will be music, food, games. It will be a time of family and fun

2021 Halloween: San Diego Zombie Crawl

San Diego, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Address: 628 Fifth Avenue, San Diego, CA 92101

HELL~O and thank you for your interest in attending SDZC - San Diego Zombie Crawl, SD's Top 3 Halloween Celebrations in the Gaslamp Quarter!

Halloween Yacht Party | Spirits & Booze Cruise

San Diego, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:30 AM

Address: 1810 North Harbor Drive, San Diego, CA 92101

Come aboard the Chere Amie Yacht this Halloween weekend for a truly chilling night out on the bay filled with Spirits and Booze!

