CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minneapolis, MN

Minneapolis events coming soon

Minneapolis Digest
Minneapolis Digest
 7 days ago

(MINNEAPOLIS, MN) Live events are coming to Minneapolis.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Minneapolis:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DAjsd_0c7ub03H00

Halloween Spooktacular 5k - Fulton Brewing | 2021 MN Brewery Running Series

Minneapolis, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 414 North 6th Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55401

Join us for a spooktacular fun run course and great, local beer at Fulton Beer on Saturday, Oct 30 @ 11am

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wggdz_0c7ub03H00

Bride to Be // Sip and Sweat

Minneapolis, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 120 North 1st Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55401

Brides to be! Come join us for a Sip + Sweat!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lwhdB_0c7ub03H00

The Lacs ft Demun Jones, Hard Target and Wess Nile

Minneapolis, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 10:00 PM

Address: 315 North 1st Avenue, #N, Minneapolis, MN 55401

The Lacs continue their Country LIT tour into the Twin Cities area at Wild Greg's Saloon Minneapolis!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21LXi2_0c7ub03H00

Colony House VIP Experience // Minneapolis, MN Oct 25

Minneapolis, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 318 North 1st Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55401

Purchase a VIP Experience with Colony House for 2021's “Back Before You Know It Tour”

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Trump asks judge to force Twitter to lift ban

Former President Trump is asking a Florida federal judge to force Twitter to restore his account. Trump’s attorneys on Friday filed a motion for preliminary injunction against Twitter and its CEO Jack Dorsey. The filing states that Twitter had been “coerced” into banning Trump. “Coerced by members of the United...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Minneapolis, MN
Government
City
Minneapolis, MN
Fox News

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women's Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird's resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
The Hill

Major oil spill reaches Southern California coast

A major oil spill reach Huntington Beach in Southern California on Saturday, causing an emergency response to protect the region's ecology. Huntington Beach spokesperson Jennifer Carey said the oil spill is believed to have originated from a pipeline that has dumped 126,000 gallons into the waters. “We classify this as...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
The Hill

Fight over Biden agenda looms large over Virginia governor's race

The chaos surrounding President Biden ’s agenda and Congress is threatening to spill into the Virginia governor’s race as Democrats look to defend the governor’s mansion in Richmond. The race is seen as a bellwether for next year’s midterm elections, a likely referendum on President Biden’s first two years in...
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Fulton Beer#Sun Oct 10#Mn 55401#North 1st Avenue#Colony House
The Hill

'Saturday Night Live' targets Democrats' stalemate in season opener

"Saturday Night Live" kicked off its 47th season by spoofing the Democratic infighting over the bipartisan infrastructure bill. The skit began with President Biden , played by James Austin Johnson in his "SNL" debut, sharing that his summer was "bad." "Not Cuomo bad, but definitely not Afghanistan good," Johnson's Biden...
TV & VIDEOS
Minneapolis Digest

Minneapolis Digest

Minneapolis, MN
245
Followers
515
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

With Minneapolis Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy