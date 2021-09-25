Minneapolis events coming soon

(MINNEAPOLIS, MN) Live events are coming to Minneapolis.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Minneapolis:

Halloween Spooktacular 5k - Fulton Brewing | 2021 MN Brewery Running Series Minneapolis, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 414 North 6th Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55401

Join us for a spooktacular fun run course and great, local beer at Fulton Beer on Saturday, Oct 30 @ 11am

Bride to Be // Sip and Sweat Minneapolis, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 120 North 1st Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55401

Brides to be! Come join us for a Sip + Sweat!

The Lacs ft Demun Jones, Hard Target and Wess Nile Minneapolis, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 10:00 PM

Address: 315 North 1st Avenue, #N, Minneapolis, MN 55401

The Lacs continue their Country LIT tour into the Twin Cities area at Wild Greg's Saloon Minneapolis!

Colony House VIP Experience // Minneapolis, MN Oct 25 Minneapolis, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 318 North 1st Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55401

Purchase a VIP Experience with Colony House for 2021's “Back Before You Know It Tour”