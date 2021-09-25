These Are the Three Most Popular Restaurants in Disney World. Which One Should You Dine At?!

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleThere are a LOT of restaurants in Disney World, many of which are table service restaurants where Advance Dining Reservations are suggested or essentially required. You’ve already got some tough choices to make in terms of what reservations to try and grab. Will you try for a spot at the ever-popular Be Our Guest? Is the chance to dine INSIDE Cinderella Castle more important? Now, you’ve got another new spot to think about — Space 220. The ultimate reservation battle has commenced. Which of these spots is worth it (a.k.a. what spot should you try to get a reservation for first)? We’re breaking down what you need to know.

