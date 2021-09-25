CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Live events Las Vegas — what’s coming up

 7 days ago

(LAS VEGAS, NV) Las Vegas is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Las Vegas:

Trail of Dead

Las Vegas, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Dec 12, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Dec 12, 12:00 AM

Address: 601 Fremont Street, Las Vegas, NV 89101

AND YOU WILL KNOW US BY THE TRAIL OF DEAD

"Kids Matter Too" Dance Party with Maggie May Cares Fdn (Las Vegas, NV)

Las Vegas, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: TBA, las vegas, NV 89101

Treat your kids to a fun day of music, snacks, dancing and a great time in learning.

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Las Vegas, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Las Vegas, NV 89101

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

Las Vegas March Training Event: Pre-Sale Students

Las Vegas, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Mar 03, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Mar 03, 12:00 PM

Address: 301 East Fremont Street, Las Vegas, NV 89101

*** Line up subject to change 3/25/22 5PM Registration 6PM to 9pm Speaker & Music 3/26/22 9AM to 7PM Classes all day 3/27/22 10AM to Noon

Getting Started With Essential Oils - Las Vegas

Las Vegas, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 129 East Fremont Street, Las Vegas, NV 89101

Heard about essential oils but do not know where to start? Join us for this free workshop to learn how to get started safely.

Small quake rattles parts of Las Vegas Valley

A magnitude 3.0 earthquake struck an area just northeast of Las Vegas on Friday afternoon but there were no immediate reports of any injuries of serious damage. The quake hit at 1:21 p.m. about 15 miles northeast of Nellis Air Force Base, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The quake was 6 miles deep.
Five fun things to do on Water Street in Downtown Henderson

Things are happening in Downtown Henderson. The historic Water Street District has been working hard to become a major destination, now home to an array of food and drink options along with other fun activities. In addition to the permanent attractions, look to Water Street Plaza for festivals and special events, such as Golden Knights viewing parties and the recent Pacific Islander Festival & Ho’olaule’a. Here are a few more of our Water Street faves.
With Las Vegas News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

