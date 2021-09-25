Live events Las Vegas — what’s coming up

(LAS VEGAS, NV) Las Vegas is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Las Vegas:

Trail of Dead Las Vegas, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Dec 12, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Dec 12, 12:00 AM

Address: 601 Fremont Street, Las Vegas, NV 89101

AND YOU WILL KNOW US BY THE TRAIL OF DEAD

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: TBA, las vegas, NV 89101

Treat your kids to a fun day of music, snacks, dancing and a great time in learning.

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Las Vegas, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Las Vegas, NV 89101

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

Las Vegas March Training Event: Pre-Sale Students Las Vegas, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Mar 03, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Mar 03, 12:00 PM

Address: 301 East Fremont Street, Las Vegas, NV 89101

*** Line up subject to change 3/25/22 5PM Registration 6PM to 9pm Speaker & Music 3/26/22 9AM to 7PM Classes all day 3/27/22 10AM to Noon

Getting Started With Essential Oils - Las Vegas Las Vegas, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 129 East Fremont Street, Las Vegas, NV 89101

Heard about essential oils but do not know where to start? Join us for this free workshop to learn how to get started safely.