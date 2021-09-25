Live events coming up in Chicago

(CHICAGO, IL) Live events are coming to Chicago.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Chicago:

2021 DPM Fellows and Young Surgeons Course Chicago, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 71 East Wacker Drive, Chicago, IL 60601

The Fellows and Young Surgeons Course is led by top foot and ankle surgeons featuring the latest innovations from Medline UNITE.

Halloween BOOze Cruises on Lake Michigan - Party on a 3-story Yacht w/ a DJ Chicago, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 200 N. Breakwater Access, Chicago, IL 60601

Celebrate Halloween with breathtaking views and delicious drinks aboard a 3-story luxury yacht, featuring Chicago's BEST DJs!

Fun Run at Mariano's Lakeshore East with Kayla Jeter of @fitandfullbykayla! Chicago, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 333 East Benton Place, Chicago, IL 60601

We're so excited for our Fun Run Series with Kayla Jeter of @fitandfullbykayla!

Flow with ROW Summer Yoga Series Chicago, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 337 East Randolph Street, Chicago, IL 60601

Recovery on Water is excited to announce our Flow with ROW Summer Yoga Series taking place in the beautiful Maggie Daley Park.

Dope After Dark : Season 2 Episode 3 Chicago, IL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 AM

Address: 203 North Wabash Avenue, Chicago, IL 60601

Dope After Dark is a monthly kick-back featuring a dope, interactive environment with eye-catching visuals and curated live music.