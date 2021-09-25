San Antonio events calendar

(SAN ANTONIO, TX) San Antonio is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in San Antonio:

Zumba With Starlynn San Antonio, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:10 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:10 PM

Address: Hillcrest, San Antonio, TX 78201

Enjoy 1 hour of live Zumba® Fitness class. Dance to a mix of Latin, international, and American music. It’s not exercise, it’s a party!!!!!

Beginner Belly Dance Drills and Combos San Antonio, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: Hillcrest, San Antonio, TX 78201

Beginner Belly Dance Drills and Combos Thursday 6PM with Lamia

Witch Please! A Halloween Extrvaganza San Antonio, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 702 Donaldson Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78201

Woodlawn Pointe presents an evening of Halloween fun, featuring great performances, and a costume contest, with cash prizes,

Bexar County Career Fair/Attendee Registration San Antonio, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Address: 4522 Fredericksburg Road, San Antonio, TX 78201

Come and join us for this career event. Come to impress and ready with a resume on hand.

She is Fearless Women’s Conference San Antonio, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 02:30 PM

Address: 5590 Summit Parkway, San Antonio, TX 78229

Join us for our 3rd Annual She is Women’s Conference!