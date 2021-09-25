Events on the Los Angeles calendar

(LOS ANGELES, CA) Live events are coming to Los Angeles.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Los Angeles:

UNIVISION Toy Drive -"The spirit of giving" Huntington Park, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 02:00 PM

Address: 3401 E. Florence Ave, Huntington Park, CA 90255

FREE TOYS, haircuts, health screenings, activities for kids, and more...

Huntington Park Farmers Market Huntington Park, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:30 AM

Address: 3401 E Florence Ave, Huntington Park, CA

Season: Year Round Market Hours: Wednesdays, 8:30AM - 1:30PMLocation: Salt Lake Park, 3401 East Florence Avenue

Yoga with Coach Pegah Los Angeles, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: Los Angeles, Los Angeles, CA 90001

This Vinyasa flow class focuses on fundamental yoga poses that aid in alignment, strength, balance, and flexibility.

How To Improve Your Memory - Los Angeles Los Angeles, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: Los Angeles, CA 90001

Learn tips, strategies and techniques to help you remember more. This class is ideal for students, professionals and lifelong learners.

URBANE MARKeT Official Launch Experience Los Angeles, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 1000 East 60th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90001

Join us for the launch of URBANE MARKeT App, a curated mobile platform supporting local & independent brands.