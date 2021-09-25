Events on the Los Angeles calendar
(LOS ANGELES, CA) Live events are coming to Los Angeles.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Los Angeles:
Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 02:00 PM
Address: 3401 E. Florence Ave, Huntington Park, CA 90255
FREE TOYS, haircuts, health screenings, activities for kids, and more...
Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 01:30 AM
Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:30 AM
Address: 3401 E Florence Ave, Huntington Park, CA
Season: Year Round Market Hours: Wednesdays, 8:30AM - 1:30PMLocation: Salt Lake Park, 3401 East Florence Avenue
Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 PM
Address: Los Angeles, Los Angeles, CA 90001
This Vinyasa flow class focuses on fundamental yoga poses that aid in alignment, strength, balance, and flexibility.
Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 11:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 12:00 PM
Address: Los Angeles, CA 90001
Learn tips, strategies and techniques to help you remember more. This class is ideal for students, professionals and lifelong learners.
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM
Address: 1000 East 60th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90001
Join us for the launch of URBANE MARKeT App, a curated mobile platform supporting local & independent brands.
Comments / 0