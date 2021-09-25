CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Events on the Los Angeles calendar

Los Angeles News Beat
Los Angeles News Beat
 7 days ago

(LOS ANGELES, CA) Live events are coming to Los Angeles.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Los Angeles:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R9emy_0c7ualIG00

UNIVISION Toy Drive -"The spirit of giving"

Huntington Park, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 02:00 PM

Address: 3401 E. Florence Ave, Huntington Park, CA 90255

FREE TOYS, haircuts, health screenings, activities for kids, and more...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rgwry_0c7ualIG00

Huntington Park Farmers Market

Huntington Park, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 01:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:30 AM

Address: 3401 E Florence Ave, Huntington Park, CA

Season: Year Round Market Hours: Wednesdays, 8:30AM - 1:30PMLocation: Salt Lake Park, 3401 East Florence Avenue

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f07ON_0c7ualIG00

Yoga with Coach Pegah

Los Angeles, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: Los Angeles, Los Angeles, CA 90001

This Vinyasa flow class focuses on fundamental yoga poses that aid in alignment, strength, balance, and flexibility.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lJhbM_0c7ualIG00

How To Improve Your Memory - Los Angeles

Los Angeles, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: Los Angeles, CA 90001

Learn tips, strategies and techniques to help you remember more. This class is ideal for students, professionals and lifelong learners.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dhGOE_0c7ualIG00

URBANE MARKeT Official Launch Experience

Los Angeles, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 1000 East 60th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90001

Join us for the launch of URBANE MARKeT App, a curated mobile platform supporting local & independent brands.

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
regionaldailynews.com

ABC - Oldies News

On the heels of the announcement that Roberta Flack will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Recording Academy in 2020 comes word that the legendary pop/soul/R&B singer will make a rare public appearance at next year's Grammy Awards, to be held January 26 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Los Angeles News Beat

Los Angeles News Beat

Los Angeles, CA
302
Followers
533
Post
16K+
Views
ABOUT

With Los Angeles News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy