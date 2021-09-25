PHOTOS: Disney World’s Main Street Confectionery is Coming Back With NEW Treats!

The connection between Disney and McDonald’s has been around for quite some time, but things are getting even more exciting than just a Happy Meal toy. As the 50th anniversary celebrations are now around the corner, Disney and Mcdonald’s are teaming up in more ways than one. Of course, we already know about the 50 Happy Meal toys that will represent the Fab 50 characters at Walt Disney World Resort. In case you missed it, Disney created golden statues and called them the Fab 50. Statues of iconic Disney characters can be found throughout Disney’s Magic Kingdom Park, Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom Park, and EPCOT.

