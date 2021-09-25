PHOTOS: Disney World’s Main Street Confectionery is Coming Back With NEW Treats!
The Main Street Confectionery is a classic Disney World candy spot with delicious treats!. The Confectionery has been closed in Magic Kingdom for renovations, but we recently found out the shop is set to open on September 29th, just in time for Disney World’s 50th Anniversary on October 1st. Recently, we got a look at some of the new treats that are coming to the reopened Main Street Confectionery!www.disneyfoodblog.com
