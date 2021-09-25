Detroit calendar: Coming events

(DETROIT, MI) Detroit is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Detroit area:

Oktoberfest Bikes & Beers Day 2 Detroit, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 601 Mack Ave., Detroit, MI 48201

Track Racing is back in Detroit! Fierce competition, 50-degree banking on bikes with no brakes. Only at the Lexus Velodrome.

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: 3929 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI 48201

Gaia Group Presents: LUZCID featuring MIZE, NotLö & Fryar w/ support from Mistah Dill & Wuzzy @ The Garden Theater - Detroit, MI 10/2/2021

RUNdetroit's Guided Midtown Run Tour '21 Detroit, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 441 W Canfield St #5, Detroit, MI 48201

RUNdetroit is hosting a guided run tour of Midtown to help you shake out your legs before the 2021 Free Press Marathon.

Paint Like Basquiat Detroit, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 4219 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI 48201

Tap into your creativity, and create a masterpiece to decorate your space!

US MADISON NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS DAY 2 Detroit, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 07:30 PM

Address: 601 Mack Ave., Detroit, MI 48201

