Detroit, MI

Detroit calendar: Coming events

Motor City Metro
 7 days ago

(DETROIT, MI) Detroit is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Detroit area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R7ocR_0c7uacLj00

Oktoberfest Bikes & Beers Day 2

Detroit, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Address: 601 Mack Ave., Detroit, MI 48201

Track Racing is back in Detroit! Fierce competition, 50-degree banking on bikes with no brakes. Only at the Lexus Velodrome.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FYTsn_0c7uacLj00

LUZCID w/ MIZE, NotLö & Fryar - Garden Theater - Detroit, MI - 10/2/2021

Detroit, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 PM

Address: 3929 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI 48201

Gaia Group Presents: LUZCID featuring MIZE, NotLö & Fryar w/ support from Mistah Dill & Wuzzy @ The Garden Theater - Detroit, MI 10/2/2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BLkqO_0c7uacLj00

RUNdetroit's Guided Midtown Run Tour '21

Detroit, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 441 W Canfield St #5, Detroit, MI 48201

RUNdetroit is hosting a guided run tour of Midtown to help you shake out your legs before the 2021 Free Press Marathon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32nGav_0c7uacLj00

Paint Like Basquiat

Detroit, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 4219 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI 48201

Tap into your creativity, and create a masterpiece to decorate your space!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YnEE9_0c7uacLj00

US MADISON NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS DAY 2

Detroit, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 07:30 PM

Address: 601 Mack Ave., Detroit, MI 48201

Track Racing is back in Detroit! Fierce competition, 50-degree banking on bikes with no brakes. Only at the Lexus Velodrome.

Motor City Metro

Thursday sun alert in Detroit — 3 ways to take advantage of it

(DETROIT, MI) The forecast is calling for sun today in Detroit. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
DETROIT, MI
Motor City Metro

What's hot: Lifestyle headlines in Detroit

(DETROIT, MI) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
DETROIT, MI
Motor City Metro

Top Detroit sports news

(DETROIT, MI) Detroit sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top sports headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
DETROIT, MI
Motor City Metro

Motor City Metro

Detroit, MI
ABOUT

Stay connected with the latest news alerts from the greater Detroit area.

