Houston, TX

What’s up Houston: Local events calendar

 7 days ago

(HOUSTON, TX) Live events are lining up on the Houston calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Houston area:

COMPANY

Houston, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 09:00 PM

Address: 1125 Providence Street, Houston, TX 77002

Phone rings, door chimes, in comes COMPANY; Stephen Sondheim's Tony Award winning musical!

O’Shea Black Out Event

Houston, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 10:00 PM

Address: 510 Texas Street, Houston, TX 77002

O’Shea’s BLACK OUT EVENT AMC 8 November 11th 4 screens 1 Night Episode 1 & Episode 2

Down Worse

Houston, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 12:00 AM

Address: 1109 Providence Street, Houston, TX 77002

A sequel to the first Down Bad show in Austin. The show will be from 9-11pm followed by a party till 2am. Drinks for sale + BYOB + free shot

Rick Gutierrez (NETFLIX, NBC, BET)

Houston, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 100 Jackson Street, #130c, Houston, TX 77002

Rick Gutierrez (NETFLIX, NBC, BET) presented by Comedy Hub Houston

CABARET

Houston, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Feb 02, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Feb 02, 09:00 PM

Address: 1125 Providence Street, Houston, TX 77002

Life is a CABARET, old chum! artFACTORY presents this daring musical with an infamous score by Kander and Ebb!

