Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth events coming soon

 7 days ago

(FORT WORTH, TX) Fort Worth has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Fort Worth:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F8dSZ_0c7uaNIw00

Getting Started With Essential Oils - Fort Worth

Fort Worth, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 1300 Houston Street, Fort Worth, TX 76102

Heard about essential oils but do not know where to start? Join us for this free workshop to learn how to get started safely.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16OiBR_0c7uaNIw00

Keith and Margo's MURDER IN SUNDANCE SQUARE

Fort Worth, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 334 W 3rd Street, Fort Worth, TX 76102

Keith & Margo’s MURDER IN SUNDANCE SQUARE is a mystery dinner theatre where you are part of the action, both as investigator and suspect!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VnXT9_0c7uaNIw00

UTA Application Drive

Fort Worth, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 1401 Jones Street, Fort Worth, TX 76102

Students will learn about the admissions process, and get help completing their Apply Texas application.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W8OXl_0c7uaNIw00

Town & Country | Opening Reception

Fort Worth, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Address: 111 Hampton Street, Fort Worth, TX 76102

Artspace111 presents Town & Country: The Art of Douglas Blagg and Suzanne Gentling. Please join us for the Opening Reception Nov 4th, 5-8pm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nLliF_0c7uaNIw00

Lesa Pamplin for Judge Campaign Presents "Boots and Suits"

Fort Worth, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 310 Houston Street, Fort Worth, TX 76102

“Boots and Suits”, a fundraiser for the Lesa Pamplin for Judge Campaign.⁣

