Lincoln events calendar

(LINCOLN, NE) Live events are coming to Lincoln.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lincoln:

Civil Rights Conference 2022 (CRC2022) Lincoln, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Apr 04, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Apr 04, 03:00 PM

Address: 2021 Transformation Drive, Lincoln, NE 68508

Lincoln Commission on Human Rights Civil Rights Conference & Pre-Conference

Blueprint Nebraska: The 2021 Platte Institute Legislative Summit Lincoln, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 1040 P Street, Lincoln, NE 68508

Join us to discuss the implementation of Blueprint Nebraska: a strategic plan to continue growing the Good Life for all Nebraskans.

Love Your Relationship Again - Painlessly - Lincoln Lincoln, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 11:00 AM

Address: Virtual via Zoom, Lincoln, NE 68502

I can help YOU reconnect to the love you once shared with your partner...even if they don't want to put the work in.

Dinner Detective Murder Mystery Show Lincoln, NE Lincoln, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 333 South 13th Street, Lincoln, NE 68508

Our immensely popular Dinner Detective shows are set in the present day. Unlike other murder mystery dinner shows, here you will find no cheesy costumes, no recited campy dialogue and no hokey song and dance. Our performers are dressed just like everyone else, leaving all of the guests to suspect who is a part of the show and who is not. In many instances, guests are seated with the performers and don't even realize it until they die...the performers, that is! Our Detectives proceed to interroga

Yoga with Coach Pegah Lincoln, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: Lincoln, Lincoln, NE 68502

This Vinyasa flow class focuses on fundamental yoga poses that aid in alignment, strength, balance, and flexibility.