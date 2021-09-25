CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Biden, the Taliban’s best friend

By Cheryl K. Chumley
Washington Times
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the founders of the Taliban, Mullah Nooruddin Turabi, told The Associated Press in an interview that he will be bringing back executions and amputations as punishments for Islamic lawbreakers — though whether those acts of cruelty will be carried out in public, as in times pasts, is still unclear.

www.washingtontimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Randy Newman
Washington Times

Top brass expose Biden’s biggest Afghanistan lies

Former Obama National Security Advisor Susan Rice sits cloistered in the White House, rarely seen or heard despite having one of the highest-profile jobs in the Biden Administration. Her two dutiful former deputies, Antony Blinken and Avril Haines have been installed at the top of the diplomatic and intelligence communities respectively. The shadowy Ron Klain, also a former Obama aide, runs the West Wing, tightly managing a President increasingly kept from the press and public eye.
POTUS
Washington Examiner

Joe Biden just got caught in a lie about Afghanistan

On Aug. 18, three days after the Taliban seized control of Kabul but eight days before 13 U.S. service members were killed by a suicide bomber, ABC’s George Stephanopolous asked President Joe Biden about what advice he received on leaving a residual force in Afghanistan. “Your top military advisers warned...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Shariah#Kabul#The Associated Press#Islamic#Team Taliban#The Washington Post#The Wall Street Journal#Cbs News
Washington Examiner

Liar in chief: Top generals refute Biden’s claims regarding US troops in Afghanistan

President Joe Biden is the liar-in-chief. In August, Biden said in an interview with ABC News’s George Stephanopoulos that “no one that he can recall” advised him to keep some U.S. troops in Afghanistan. On Tuesday, a little over five weeks after Biden’s claim, top U.S. generals testified under oath that they recommended to Biden to keep some troops in Afghanistan. If true, this is just the latest lie Biden has said since becoming president.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Fox News

Biden intended to lie and deceive the American people from day one on Afghanistan: Parnell

Retired Army Infantry Captain Sean Parnell joined "Fox News Primetime" to weigh in on the crisis in Afghanistan. SEAN PARNELL: Yeah, it's an unbelievable slap in the face, by the way, to anybody who served this country for the last 20 years to have Joe Biden trod out to the podium and call the withdrawal—or surrender really— in Afghanistan an extraordinary success. And Joe Biden, by the way, he intended to lie and deceive the American people from day one on Afghanistan. Look no further than his conversation with President Ghani of Afghanistan in late July where he tried to convince President Ghani to tell the world that the Taliban was not as strong as we knew that they were in exchange for military aid from the United States of America. So, Joe Biden intended to deceive the American people all along and as a result we’re seeing this disastrous surrender in Afghanistan. We’ve got Americans left behind— thousands of our allies left behind. One of our final acts in Afghanistan was killing an aid worker and seven children and what blows me away beyond all of this is that no one has been held accountable. It is unbelievable to me that the only person that’s been held accountable is a lieutenant colonel in the Marine Corps, who was front towards enemy, that simply called for accountability in a very professional way. He’s in jail tonight and that is absolutely unacceptable.
MILITARY
New York Post

Liar in chief: Military brass urged Biden to keep US troops in Afghanistan

Directly contradicting President Joe Biden, top military officials testified Tuesday that they advised him against pulling all US troops from Afghanistan. That makes his repeated insistence that he never got any such advice the most shameless of his many tall tales about the fiasco. It also means the whole disaster...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy