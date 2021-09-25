EPL Week 6 Wagering Weekend Windup: Arsenal vs. Tottenham

It’s yet another London derby on tap this week in the EPL Weekend Windup. This time it’s the classic rivalry between Arsenal and Tottenham that is featured. After their worst start to a Premier League campaign in the club’s history, Arsenal has slowly put the pieces back together. The Gunners have now won back-to-back games for the first time since January in the Premier League and added a three-nil League Cup win on Wednesday. Can Arsenal build on their newly formed momentum against the visiting cross-town rivals, Tottenham Hotspur? We take a closer look at this London town showdown, but you can check out all the odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.