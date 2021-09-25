CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Ezekiel Elliott Fires Back at Critics Who Think Cowboys Should Bench Him for Tony Pollard: ‘They’re Not the Ones Signing the Checks’

By Tim Crean
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Dallas Cowboys have a problem. Right now, the team has two running backs splitting carries. In and of itself, that isn’t a problem. But, when one back is far less effective than the other, it becomes an issue. When the ineffective back is a highly-paid former first-round draft pick, it can become a distraction, and that’s where the cowboys are at with RBs Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard.

www.sportscasting.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott responds to critics of his big contract

Ezekiel Elliott on Thursday responded to critics of his big contract. Elliott has been outplayed by Tony Pollard through two games. Though it is early in the season, there have already been critics pointing out how much more Elliott is being paid to not be the top performer. Elliott basically...
NFL
CowboyMaven

Cowboys Cut Kicker, Greg Zuerlein Gets Game Ball

FRISCO - Maybe Greg Zuerlien’s kicks were “scared straight”?. Prior to the Dallas Cowboys’ Week 2 win at the Chargers, there were just enough worries about Zuerlein’s work that a second kicker was signed. Then Zuerlein nailed the game-winning 56-yard field goal to beat L.A., a boot that capped a last-minute drive engineered by QB Dak Prescott.
NFL
The Spun

Buccaneers Announce Official Ndamukong Suh Roster Move

Ndamukong Suh – one of the Buccaneers‘ most important defensive players – will suit up and be on the field when Tampa Bay begins the season this coming Thursday. The Bucs recently placed Suh on the reserve/COVID list, putting his availability for the 2021 season opener in jeopardy. But both Suh and the Tampa Bay defense received great news on Monday.
NFL
talesbuzz.com

Dak Prescott’s girlfriend posts message about his NFL return

Dak Prescott’s return to regular season action was especially memorable for his girlfriend, Natalie Buffett. The influencer attended her boyfriend’s Cowboys season opener against the Bucs in Tampa, Fla. on Thursday, and explained the significance of being at Raymond James Stadium. “Grew up in this stadium wearing my [Mike] Alstott...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Ezekiel Elliott
WFAA

Cowboys RB Tony Pollard nominated for FedEX Ground NFL Player of the Week

DALLAS — Tony Pollard is catching national attention for his 100-yard rushing performance against the Los Angeles Chargers in the Dallas Cowboys' 20-17 Week 2 buzzer beater from Sunday at SoFi Stadium. The third-year running back has been nominated for FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week for Week 2....
NFL
On3.com

WATCH: Cowboys start game with Tony Pollard touchdown run

The Dallas Cowboys started off against the Los Angeles Chargers with a 15-play touchdown drive, ending with running back Tony Pollard picking up the score on a four-yard run. The drive was kept going by a defensive pass interference penalty on a fourth down conversion, allowing the Cowboys to reach the endzone.
NFL
Yardbarker

ESPN's Booger McFarland: Ezekiel Elliott isn't Cowboys' best RB

ESPN analyst Booger McFarland offered a bold opinion about Ezekiel Elliott on Monday night. McFarland, who is part of ESPN’s “Monday Night Countdown” show, was talking about the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys narrowly escaped the Chargers 20-17 in Week 2, thanks to some help from the refs. Elliott received more...
NFL
The Spun

The Dallas Cowboys Are Signing A New Wide Receiver

The Dallas Cowboys are well-stocked at wide receiver, but with Michael Gallup set to miss some time, they’re adding a veteran with 30 games of experience to the practice squad. Dallas is adding former Buffalo Bills and Washington Football Team wideout Robert Foster. The 27-year-old is in his fourth professional...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Dallas Cowboys#Rbs Ezekiel Elliott#Pff Fantasy#Ohio State#Wr#Buckeye#Tiger
CowboyMaven

Cam to Cowboys? Coach McCarthy Reveals Truth

FRISCO - On Monday, the New England Patriots released former MVP QB Cam Newton, and almost immediately - because this is the way NFL media works - the Dallas Cowboys were mentioned as a potential landing spot. Did the Cowboys, arguably in need of an upgrade behind Dak Prescott, examine...
NFL
The Spun

Ezekiel Elliott Has Blunt Response To Tony Pollard Question

Over the first two games of the 2021 season, the Dallas Cowboys have employed both running backs Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard. The first game of the season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers raised plenty of questions about Elliott. While he’s getting paid much more than Pollard, it was Pollard who was more effective.
NFL
numberfire.com

Tony Pollard misses Cowboys practice for personal reasons

Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard was absent from Thursday's practice for personal reasons. Pollard doesn't appear to be in any risk of missing Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers. He handled 16 touches in Week 2 and then recorded another 12 this past Monday night, even as Ezekiel Elliott turned in his best performance of the season. Pollard should see around double-digit touches again in Week 4.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
insidethestar.com

Dynamic Duo: Ezekiel Elliott, Tony Pollard Eat Against the Chargers Defense in Week 2 Win

The Dallas Cowboys rode the coattails of Dak Prescott in their season opener as he had his fourth consecutive 400-yard performance in a full game dating back to last season. He had another good outing against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday completing 85.2% of his passes, but this would be a game for the Cowboys running backs Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard to shine, and did they ever.
NFL
chatsports.com

Tony Pollard, Ezekiel Elliott's Updated Fantasy Outlook After Cowboys' Week 2 Win

Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard has gone from fantasy handcuff to possibly a lot more thanks to a big showing in Week 2 against the Los Angeles Chargers. Ezekiel Elliott has been the Cowboys' clear-cut starter at running back since being drafted in 2016, but he suddenly has to compete for touches thanks to the emergence of Pollard.
NFL
chatsports.com

Tony Pollard was one of the most effective running backs in the NFL in Week 2

The Dallas Cowboys lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a couple of weeks ago and in the aftermath of it many people wondered why the team didn’t run the ball more. Collectively the Cowboys ran it 18 times against the Buccaneers with Ezekiel Elliott leading the way with 11 carries to his name. Tony Pollard chipped in three while Dak Prescott registered four.
NFL
Dallas Sports Focus

Run Game Rolls As Cowboys Feed Zeke, Tony Pollard

The word loomed over the Cowboys' offense all week long:. After Dak Prescott threw a career-high 58 pass attempts in a wild season opener on Sept. 9, would Ezekiel Elliott and the running game eat Sunday against the Chargers?. The answer turned out to be a resounding yes. For Elliott...
NFL
CBS Sports

Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Bounces back in Week 2

Elliott carried the ball 16 times for 71 yards and a touchdown and caught both his targets for 26 yards in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Chargers. After being held in check by the Bucs in Week 1, Elliott found a lot more running room in Los Angeles and punched home his first score of the year from the five-yard line late in the first quarter. Even so, he was overshadowed in his own backfield by Tony Pollard, who turned 16 touches into 140 scrimmage yards and a TD of his own. Elliott is still the clear No. 1 running back for the Cowboys, but Pollard could continue to cut into his workload in Week 3's home tilt against the Eagles.
NFL
Sportscasting

Sportscasting

171K+
Followers
21K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports are serious, fun, competitive, and memorable, and at Sportscasting, we strive to thrill and entertain readers with our content the same way the games do. We cover rumors, stats, players, trades, teams, and trends in all the major sports and beyond. If it’s happening in the world of sports, then we’re on it. Our site launched in early 2019, so we are new to the game, but we want to be the top destination for the best coverage you’ll find anywhere online.

 https://www.sportscasting.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy