POLING: Trying to keep up with Nell Roquemore
Late summer heat, distance and years could not stop Nell Patten Roquemore. About a decade ago, maybe a little longer, she led a Times photographer and myself on a walking tour of the Milltown Murals in Lakeland. Nell Roquemore had spearheaded the creation of the murals stationed throughout Downtown Lakeland – they represent the era circa 1925 when the Lanier County town changed its name from Milltown to Lakeland.www.valdostadailytimes.com
Comments / 0