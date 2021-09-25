CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Coming soon: San Jose events

San Jose Sentinel
San Jose Sentinel
 7 days ago

(SAN JOSE, CA) San Jose has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the San Jose area:

John Rizvi, P.A. - The Idea Attorneys

San Jose, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 10:00 PM

Address: 453 West San Carlos Street, San Jose, CA 95110

San Jose patent attorneys. We have dedicated our practice exclusively to securing and preserving the intellectual property rights of our cl

Mid-Week Cleanup Event on Los Gatos Creek at San Fernando VTA Bridge

San Jose, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 45 Delmas Street, San Jose, CA 95110

Join us for our socially distanced events to help our park and steams. Our creeks need us!

Trail Cleanup at Guadalupe River Park - First Wednesday

San Jose, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 438 Coleman Avenue, San Jose, CA 95110

Help us clean up the Guadalupe River Park by picking up litter on the trails!!

Retail Consignment Sales in San Jose

San Jose, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: TriStar Motors Dealer Services, San Jose, CA 95110

TriStar Motors holds a weekly retail sale in San Jose. Purchase donation cars at wholesale prices. ..........VIP RESERVATIONS $8 SUGGESTED

Veggielution Farm Box Packing

San Jose, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 20 S. Autumn Street, San Jose, CA 95110

Sign up to volunteer here to help pack farm boxes!

