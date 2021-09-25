CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pleasanton, CA

Pleasanton events coming soon

Tri-Valley Tribune
Tri-Valley Tribune
 7 days ago

(PLEASANTON, CA) Pleasanton is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Pleasanton:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pe5vI_0c7uZcJG00

Essense of Australia Trunk Show at J'aime Bridal

Pleasanton, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 719 Main St, Pleasanton, CA

Join us for our Essense of Australia Trunk Show from September 24-25, 2021! On these days only, we will have additional styles in the store to preview featuring the craftsmanship and details you...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MGVfb_0c7uZcJG00

Barre Above Training- Pleasanton, CA

Pleasanton, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 7090 Johnson Dr, Pleasanton, CA

Want to Become Barre Certified? Register for our upcoming Barre Above training at Bay Club with Master Trainer Kirsten Johnson! This is a one day training, with no additional renewal fees! Barre...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3woIfy_0c7uZcJG00

Lights Out Glo Party!

Pleasanton, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Get your neon on! It's going to be the black light party to remember with amazing drinks, live music, and glo-in-the-dark to remember! Also check out other Entertainment Events in Pleasanton ...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Rdvd7_0c7uZcJG00

626 Night Market - Bay Area: September 24-26

Pleasanton, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Address: 4501 Pleasanton Avenue, Gates 8 or 12, Pleasanton, CA 94566

626 Night Market, the original and largest night market in the U.S., returns this summer 2021. Last night market of the year!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Gx5hm_0c7uZcJG00

Alameda County Fall Home Improvement Show

Pleasanton, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: Valley Avenue, Pleasanton, CA 94566

Your one stop event for all your building, remodeling and redecorating needs.

