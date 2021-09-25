Pleasanton events coming soon

(PLEASANTON, CA) Pleasanton is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Pleasanton:

Essense of Australia Trunk Show at J'aime Bridal Pleasanton, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 719 Main St, Pleasanton, CA

Join us for our Essense of Australia Trunk Show from September 24-25, 2021! On these days only, we will have additional styles in the store to preview featuring the craftsmanship and details you...

Barre Above Training- Pleasanton, CA Pleasanton, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 7090 Johnson Dr, Pleasanton, CA

Want to Become Barre Certified? Register for our upcoming Barre Above training at Bay Club with Master Trainer Kirsten Johnson! This is a one day training, with no additional renewal fees! Barre...

Lights Out Glo Party! Pleasanton, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Get your neon on! It's going to be the black light party to remember with amazing drinks, live music, and glo-in-the-dark to remember! Also check out other Entertainment Events in Pleasanton ...

626 Night Market - Bay Area: September 24-26 Pleasanton, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Address: 4501 Pleasanton Avenue, Gates 8 or 12, Pleasanton, CA 94566

626 Night Market, the original and largest night market in the U.S., returns this summer 2021. Last night market of the year!

Alameda County Fall Home Improvement Show Pleasanton, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: Valley Avenue, Pleasanton, CA 94566

Your one stop event for all your building, remodeling and redecorating needs.