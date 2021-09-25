Pleasanton events coming soon
(PLEASANTON, CA) Pleasanton is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Pleasanton:
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM
Address: 719 Main St, Pleasanton, CA
Join us for our Essense of Australia Trunk Show from September 24-25, 2021! On these days only, we will have additional styles in the store to preview featuring the craftsmanship and details you...
Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM
Address: 7090 Johnson Dr, Pleasanton, CA
Want to Become Barre Certified? Register for our upcoming Barre Above training at Bay Club with Master Trainer Kirsten Johnson! This is a one day training, with no additional renewal fees! Barre...
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM
Get your neon on! It's going to be the black light party to remember with amazing drinks, live music, and glo-in-the-dark to remember! Also check out other Entertainment Events in Pleasanton ...
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 PM
Address: 4501 Pleasanton Avenue, Gates 8 or 12, Pleasanton, CA 94566
626 Night Market, the original and largest night market in the U.S., returns this summer 2021. Last night market of the year!
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 12:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Address: Valley Avenue, Pleasanton, CA 94566
Your one stop event for all your building, remodeling and redecorating needs.
