Portland, OR

Portland calendar: Events coming up

 7 days ago

(PORTLAND, OR) Live events are lining up on the Portland calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Portland:

Mr. Sun + Never Come Down

Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Mar 03, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Mar 03, 10:00 PM

Address: 1422 SW 11th Ave, Portland, OR 97201

All ages | Bar w/ID | All sales are final.

R&B Night Live Stream

Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 1422 SW 11th Ave, Portland, OR 97201

THIS IS A FREE LIVE STREAMING EVENT - ONLINE ONLY - DONATIONS ARE WELCOME

Unleash your inner Queen and date on your terms

Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: Online via Zoom, Portland, OR 97201

A practical workshop, packed with exercises to help you discover your worth and create thriving, intimate relationships

MERRY CHRISTMAS FROM JOSÉ JAMES

Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Dec 12, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Dec 12, 10:00 PM

Address: 1422 SW 11th Ave, Portland, OR 97201

All ages | Bar w/ID | All sales are final.

Eduardo Mendonça - BRAZIL

Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Mar 03, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Mar 03, 09:30 PM

Address: 1422 SW 11th Ave, Portland, OR 97201

Doors at 7pm | Show at 7:30pm | All Ages | Bar w/ID | All sales are final.

Take a look at these homes on the market in Portland

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Modern & bright home w/ open floor plan & high-end finishes. Upper 2 levels offer 3 bedrooms + office/den + 2.5 baths. The lower
What's up: Top news in Portland

(PORTLAND, OR) What’s going on in Portland? Here’s a roundup of the top stories in the area today. We’ve got you covered on the latest developments in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Top homes for sale in Portland

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: WELCOME TO PLEASANT VALLEY VILLAGES! Find comfort and relaxation in this well thought out plan complete with corner gas fireplace, large kitchen island and
3 ideas for jumping on Wednesday’s sunny forecast in Portland

(PORTLAND, OR) The forecast is calling for sun today in Portland. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Portland

(PORTLAND, OR) Life in Portland has its own rhythm. From viral videos to style updates, we’re committed to keeping you up-to-date. Catch up on what’s trending in your community with these top lifestyle headlines from our contributor network. For more stories like these, click here.
Portland is in for a sunny Tuesday — jump on it!

(PORTLAND, OR) The forecast is calling for sun today in Portland. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Diesel survey: Portland's cheapest station

(PORTLAND, OR) You could be saving up to $0.82 per gallon on diesel in Portland, according to a recent price survey. The survey looked at prices across the greater Portland area, and found that the cheapest gallon of diesel as of Tuesday was $3.27, at Shell at 5434 Se 72Nd Ave. By comparison, the most expensive was $4.09, listed at Chevron at 4719 Ne Sandy Blvd.
Sports wrap: Portland

(PORTLAND, OR) Portland sports? We track local sports stories 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Portland sports. For more stories from the Portland area, click here.
These condos are for sale in Portland

(PORTLAND, OR) Whether you’re looking for your first home in Portland or considering downsizing, condominiums offer a unique value proposition, blending a more affordable entry to the housing market with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.
With Portland Report, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

