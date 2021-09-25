Live events on the horizon in Walnut Creek

(WALNUT CREEK, CA) Walnut Creek has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Walnut Creek area:

Opening Reception: If a Tree Falls Walnut Creek, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 1601 Civic Drive, Walnut Creek, CA 94596

Join us for the opening of If a Tree Falls: Art of the Boundary Oak, a community exhibition honoring a 325 year old Valley Oak Tree

Karaoke Night @ Retro Junkie Walnut Creek, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 2112 North Main Street, Walnut Creek, CA 94596

Come to Retro Junkie for a good ol' fashioned fun Karaoke night!

Red Not Chili Peppers (Tribute to the Red Hot Chili Peppers) LIVE Walnut Creek, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 10:00 PM

Address: 2112 North Main Street, Walnut Creek, CA 94596

Red Not Chili Peppers (Tribute to the Red Hot Chili Peppers) LIVE @ Retro Junkie

Walnut Creek CA DMK Skin Revision Training- NEW UPDATED 2021 Program One Walnut Creek, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Address: 2050 North California Blvd, Walnut Creek, CA 94596

Walnut Creek, CA DMK Skin Revision Training- NEW UPDATED 2021 Program One

Reiki Master Level Class Walnut Creek, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Jan 01, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jan 01, 06:00 PM

Address: 43 Quail Court, Suite 100, Walnut Creek, CA 94596

Learn to heighten your awareness, perform attunements, and teach others the art of Reiki energy healing with Danielle Mai and Cybele Lerman.