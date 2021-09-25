CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

The Steelers will be without T.J. Watt on Sunday

SportsGrid
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleT.J. Watt won’t play Sunday for the Steelers, Dale Lolley of DKPittsburghSports.com reports. Watt was downgraded to out for the game due to a groin injury. Watt also missed the game last week versus the Raiders due to the same injury. The defense for the Steelers isn’t the same without Watt, who is one of the premier pass rushers in the NFL. Derek Carr and the Raiders passed for over 400 yards in that contest. The good news for the Steelers is that cornerback Joe Haden and linebacker Devin Bush, who also missed the game versus the Raiders, are expected to play versus the Bengals. They will be tasked with trying to keep Joe Burrow in check.

www.sportsgrid.com

Comments / 0

Related
Steelers Depot

Mike Hilton Says Steelers Biggest Trash Talkers Are T.J. Watt, Chase Claypool

Who is the best trash talker on both sides of the football for the Pittsburgh Steelers right now? Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton answered those questions on Tuesday during his media session ahead of his team’s Week 3 road game at Heinz Field. One of Hilton’s answers might just surprise you.
NFL
wtae.com

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger to play, T.J. Watt questionable for Sunday's game against Cincinnati Bengals

PITTSBURGH — Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was a full participant in practice Friday and is expected to play Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals at Heinz Field. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said earlier this week Roethlisberger had an injury to his left pec and did not know at what point he suffered the injury. Roethlisberger was sacked twice and hit 10 times by the Las Vegas Raiders during Pittsburgh's home-opening loss Sunday.
NFL
FanSided

Steelers holding their breath with T.J. Watt groin injury

Pittsburgh Steelers pass-rusher T.J. Watt has been ruled out vs. the Las Vegas Raiders. In the first half of the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ home opener vs. the Las Vegas Raiders, star pass-rusher T.J. Watt suffered a groin injury. Pittsburgh has its work cut out for it with a feisty Silver and...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Derek Carr
Sporting News

T.J. Watt injury update: Steelers pass-rusher out with groin injury vs. Raiders

The Steelers now have three starting defensive starters with groin injuries after T.J. Watt left Sunday afternoon’s game before halftime. Joe Hadan and Devin Bush were already on the sidelines heading into Pittsburgh’s matchup against the Raiders. The severity of Watt's injury wasn't immediately clear. Watt remained on the sidelines...
NFL
steelersnow.com

What’s a Spinner OLB? T.J. Watt Explains the Importance for Steelers

PITTSBURGH — The Steelers pass rush was unbelievable on Sunday in Buffalo. They got the most pressure in the NFL for the week with 18, and they only blitzed one time on the game. Part of the way they were able to do this other than through pure talent is by adopting a spinner role. T.J. Watt, Melvin Ingram, and Alex Highsmith all had reps where they were standing off-ball over the interior of the defense. That is something that Watt expects to continue and proves as vital to the defense.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers#Bengals#American Football#Raiders
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

The Latest: Steelers' T.J. Watt hurts groin against Raiders

Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt has a groin injury that could force him to miss the second half against Las Vegas. Watt exited in the second quarter of Pittsburgh’s game against the Raiders. He is questionable to return. Watt is the fourth Pittsburgh defensive starter to go down with...
NFL
Las Vegas Herald

Around the AFC North: T.J. Watt Injured in Steelers Defeat

Pittsburgh Steelers: T.J. Watt Suffers Groin Injury; Tyson Alualu Reportedly Out For Season. Two top Steelers defensive players were injured during Sunday's 26-17 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. All-Pro outside linebacker T.J. Watt did not return after suffering a first-quarter groin injury. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports that it's...
NFL
wtae.com

Report: T.J. Watt could play on Sunday

PITTSBURGH — T.J. Watt, who left the Steelers' home opener with a groin injury, has a chance to play against the Cincinnati Bengals next week, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or...
NFL
steelersnow.com

T.J. Watt Downgraded to Out for Sunday’s Game Against the Bengals

The Steelers were already without Alex Highsmith. Now, they will be without superstar pass rusher T.J. Watt on Sunday as well. Watt was listed as questionable, but has been downgraded to out according to the team. The loss of Watt signals that the Steelers will now be without four of...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
profootballnetwork.com

Pittsburgh Steelers’ injury concerns extend well beyond T.J. Watt

The Pittsburgh Steelers placed defensive lineman Tyson Alualu on IR Monday, but that was just the beginning of their injury issues. Star pass rusher T.J. Watt’s status for Sunday’s game against the Bengals is very much in question after he left Pittsburgh’s Week 2 loss to the Raiders with a groin injury and did not return.
NFL
behindthesteelcurtain.com

How the loss of T.J. Watt affected the Steelers defense in Week 2

The Pittsburgh Steelers suffered their first defeat of the 2021 NFL regular season in Week 2. Losing at home to the Las Vegas Raiders, the Steelers simply couldn’t overcome the loss of a number of key players on defense. With two starters being ruled out when inactives were announced, it was the loss of Tyson Alualu and T.J. Watt during the game which was even more difficult to overcome.
NFL
Raleigh News & Observer

Steelers rule LB T.J. Watt out against Cincinnati

Pittsburgh Steelers star outside linebacker T.J. Watt won't play against Cincinnati after all. The team has downgraded Watt to out for Sunday's visit from Cincinnati (1-1). Watt, who is dealing with a groin injury, was listed as questionable on Friday's injury report. Watt got hurt in the second quarter of...
NFL
chatsports.com

Pittsburgh Steelers' T.J. Watt downgraded to out due to groin injury

PITTSBURGH -- Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt has been downgraded to out for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, the team announced Saturday. Watt injured his groin in the first half of a Week 2 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders and didn't return in the second half. "I think...
NFL
Sportsnet.ca

Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt to miss game vs. Bengals with groin injury

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers star outside linebacker T.J. Watt won't play against Cincinnati after all. The team has downgraded Watt to out for Sunday's visit from Cincinnati (1-1). Watt, who is dealing with a groin injury, was listed as questionable on Friday's injury report. Watt got hurt in the second...
NFL
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Steelers lose Tyson Alualu, T.J. Watt to injuries

As if Tyson Alualu's early exit wasn't enough stress on a Steelers defense already missing starters Devin Bush and Joe Haden, reigning team MVP T.J. Watt is out for the rest of the game Sunday against the Raiders. Watt, the star pass-rusher who inked a new $122 million deal just...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy