Wilton, CT

Wilton announces timeline for proposed police headquarters

By J.D. Freda
Register Citizen
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWILTON — The public will have several opportunities to learn about the proposed new police headquarters, which officials say is “long overdue.”. The town shared recently a prospective timeline of events to inform the public leading to an eventual January vote on allocating funds for the project. The goal is for a fuller understanding leading to the special town meeting and adjourned vote, the selectmen and Director of Public Works Chris Burney said.

www.registercitizen.com

#Police#Osha#Bos#Bof#Board Of Selectmen#Tecton Architects
