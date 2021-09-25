Live events coming up in Manhattan

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
 7 days ago

(MANHATTAN, NY) Manhattan has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Manhattan area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42ulmk_0c7uYgsN00

Simhat Torah Morning Services — September 29

New York, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 257 West 88th Street, New York, NY 10024

Join us for morning services on Simhat Torah! (Open to BJ members only.)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43WaiA_0c7uYgsN00

Exhibit opening: "Truly, I Tell You"

New York, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 150 West 83rd Street, New York, NY 10024

Opening reception for "Truly, I Tell You": Exhibit by Hannah Robinett

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jot4Z_0c7uYgsN00

Wonderful Live Safe Comedy Show in New York City- The Upper West Side

New York, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: 487 Amsterdam Avenue, New York, NY 10024

Hilarious Fun and Safe Comedy Show, with Wonderful Comedians, Delicious Menu and Special Cocktails, in a Beautiful Open Court Yard

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Htz5b_0c7uYgsN00

Artisanal Sweet Treats Pop-up

New York, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 100 West 77th Street, New York, NY 10024

Come discover for National Dessert Month 15+ of the City’s best artisanal sweet-makers, all in one place. NO diets allowed!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qm3ba_0c7uYgsN00

Dark & Dirty @ Stand Up NY

New York, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:45 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:15 PM

Address: 236 West 78th Street, New York, NY 10024

We run a super fun show with a great mixture of headliner & feature acts. This is the cheapest way to experience Stand Up NY.

