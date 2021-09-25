Brooklyn events coming up
(BROOKLYN, NY) Brooklyn is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Brooklyn area:
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM
Address: 26 Bridge Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Join Ballet Nepantla for their Día De Los Muertos themed, 3rd annual gala!
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Address: 51 Bergen Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
This fall, FAD Market is excited to return home to its original and favorite market location, The Invisible Dog Art Center in Boerum Hill.
Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 PM
Address: 5 MetroTech Center, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Fern Silva’s feature debut traverses geology, ethnography and astronomy to weave a tapestry of post-colonialism in the Hawaiian Islands.
Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:30 AM
Address: 55 Water Street, DUMBO, Brooklyn, NY 11201
GET READY FOR THE BEST YOGA PARTY OF YOUR LIFE.
Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM
Address: 28 Adams Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Meet TikTok star JOANNE LEE MOLINARO a.k.a THE KOREAN VEGAN as she launches her debut cookbook!
