Brooklyn events coming up

 7 days ago

(BROOKLYN, NY) Brooklyn is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Brooklyn area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MCSYs_0c7uYbSk00

Ballet Nepantla 3rd Annual Gala

Brooklyn, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 26 Bridge Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201

Join Ballet Nepantla for their Día De Los Muertos themed, 3rd annual gala!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TTOuC_0c7uYbSk00

FAD Market: Fall Makers Market

Brooklyn, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 51 Bergen Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201

This fall, FAD Market is excited to return home to its original and favorite market location, The Invisible Dog Art Center in Boerum Hill.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a3FXi_0c7uYbSk00

Rooftop Films | Rock Bottom Riser

Brooklyn, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 5 MetroTech Center, Brooklyn, NY 11201

Fern Silva’s feature debut traverses geology, ethnography and astronomy to weave a tapestry of post-colonialism in the Hawaiian Islands.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oAwSe_0c7uYbSk00

Drunk Yoga on the Time Out Market Terrace

Brooklyn, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 08:30 AM

Address: 55 Water Street, DUMBO, Brooklyn, NY 11201

GET READY FOR THE BEST YOGA PARTY OF YOUR LIFE.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06ZFMz_0c7uYbSk00

Official U.S. Book Launch: The Korean Vegan by Joanne Lee Molinaro

Brooklyn, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 28 Adams Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201

Meet TikTok star JOANNE LEE MOLINARO a.k.a THE KOREAN VEGAN as she launches her debut cookbook!

With Brooklyn Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

