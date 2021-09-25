Philadelphia calendar: Coming events

(PHILADELPHIA, PA) Philadelphia has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Philadelphia area:

Love Park Pop Up Marketplace (October 2021) Philadelphia, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102

Helping support local businesses and entrepreneurs, Love Park & Magic Makers is bringing a Pop Up Marketplace to the heart of our city.

Philadelphia Costume Crawl Philadelphia, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 1511 Locust Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102

FINALLY WE ARE BACK CRAWLERS!!!! Looking forward to our biggest event EVER in Philadelphia

Demodelphia: Bradley Maule Philadelphia, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 PM

at the Security Elevator Co. About this Event Maule says this exhibition is a call to action to address the demolitions of historic buildings over the past six years featuring images he has taken...

JOHN COLTRANE SYMPOSIUM PANELS AND CONCERT at The Woodlands Philadelphia, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 4300-4398 Baltimore Ave, Philadelphia, PA

Event listing from Clark Park Farmers' Market : Saturday, September 25 from 12:00 PM to 7:00 PM Saturday, September 25th at The Woodlands 12:00pm – 7:00pm The Second Annual John Coltrane Symposium...

Steve Aoki Philadelphia, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 1209 Vine St, Philadelphia, PA

NOTO Philadelphia presents: STEVE AOKI TICKETS Pre-sale 8/26 @ 10AM General on-sale 8/27 @ 1PM hive.co/l/noto092421 TABLE RESERVATIONS hive.co/l/nototables VENUE INFO 1209 Vine St, Philadelphia...