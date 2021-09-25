CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia calendar: Coming events

Philly Report
Philly Report
 7 days ago

(PHILADELPHIA, PA) Philadelphia has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Philadelphia area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IG8hL_0c7uYaa100

Love Park Pop Up Marketplace (October 2021)

Philadelphia, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102

Helping support local businesses and entrepreneurs, Love Park & Magic Makers is bringing a Pop Up Marketplace to the heart of our city.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RT0tW_0c7uYaa100

Philadelphia Costume Crawl

Philadelphia, PA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 1511 Locust Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102

FINALLY WE ARE BACK CRAWLERS!!!! Looking forward to our biggest event EVER in Philadelphia

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LSN2k_0c7uYaa100

Demodelphia: Bradley Maule

Philadelphia, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 PM

at the Security Elevator Co. About this Event Maule says this exhibition is a call to action to address the demolitions of historic buildings over the past six years featuring images he has taken...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zWHM8_0c7uYaa100

JOHN COLTRANE SYMPOSIUM PANELS AND CONCERT at The Woodlands

Philadelphia, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 4300-4398 Baltimore Ave, Philadelphia, PA

Event listing from Clark Park Farmers' Market : Saturday, September 25 from 12:00 PM to 7:00 PM Saturday, September 25th at The Woodlands 12:00pm – 7:00pm The Second Annual John Coltrane Symposium...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ccnQi_0c7uYaa100

Steve Aoki

Philadelphia, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 1209 Vine St, Philadelphia, PA

NOTO Philadelphia presents: STEVE AOKI TICKETS Pre-sale 8/26 @ 10AM General on-sale 8/27 @ 1PM hive.co/l/noto092421 TABLE RESERVATIONS hive.co/l/nototables VENUE INFO 1209 Vine St, Philadelphia...

Learn More

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Philly Report

Philly Report

Philadelphia, PA
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

With Philly Report, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy