Philadelphia calendar: Coming events
(PHILADELPHIA, PA) Philadelphia has a full slate of live events coming up.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
These events are coming up in the Philadelphia area:
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM
Address: Arch Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102
Helping support local businesses and entrepreneurs, Love Park & Magic Makers is bringing a Pop Up Marketplace to the heart of our city.
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM
Address: 1511 Locust Street, Philadelphia, PA 19102
FINALLY WE ARE BACK CRAWLERS!!!! Looking forward to our biggest event EVER in Philadelphia
Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 02:30 AM
Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 PM
at the Security Elevator Co. About this Event Maule says this exhibition is a call to action to address the demolitions of historic buildings over the past six years featuring images he has taken...
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM
Address: 4300-4398 Baltimore Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Event listing from Clark Park Farmers' Market : Saturday, September 25 from 12:00 PM to 7:00 PM Saturday, September 25th at The Woodlands 12:00pm – 7:00pm The Second Annual John Coltrane Symposium...
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM
Address: 1209 Vine St, Philadelphia, PA
NOTO Philadelphia presents: STEVE AOKI TICKETS Pre-sale 8/26 @ 10AM General on-sale 8/27 @ 1PM hive.co/l/noto092421 TABLE RESERVATIONS hive.co/l/nototables VENUE INFO 1209 Vine St, Philadelphia...
Comments / 0