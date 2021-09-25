Pacifica calendar: Coming events
(PACIFICA, CA) Pacifica is ready for live events.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
These events are coming up in the Pacifica area:
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 AM
Address: 180 Eureka sq, pacifica, CA 94044
Grupo Revelacao Live in Pacifica- Carnalloween Saturday Oct 30 at Longboard Margarita Bar
Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 03:10 AM
Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 04:10 PM
Address: 401 Paloma Ave, Pacifica, CA
Daily Water Aerobics at Jean Brink Pool/Oceana High School Whether you are a beginning swimmer or a seasoned swimmer, you can join a weekly, coached water aerobics workout.
Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 06:00 AM
Address: 2070 Francisco Blvd, Pacifica, CA
Free Weekly Lunch at the Pacifica Baptist Church For a kind donation, Rev. Stephen Cosgrove offers a weekly gourmet lunch by getting up every Monday morning at 4am to start preparing his feast...
Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 02:30 AM
Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 03:30 AM
Address: 540 Crespi Dr, Pacifica, CA
Pacifica Senior Services Hosts: A Daily Morning Coffee Every weekday the Pacifica Senior services offer a warm cup of coffee in their senior lounge. Drop by, have your cup of joe, read a book...
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 01:30 PM
Address: 5400 Coast hwy, Pacifica, CA 94044
Surf-camp for beginners in Linda Mar, Pacifica. Foundation of surfing and basic skills
